Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Protesters-police clash aftermath: Police deploy 7 bullet-proof tractors at Mohali border

The police deployed two bullet-proof tractors at the YPS roundabout while five tractors have been deputed on Phase-3A border where violence had taken place last week when the protesters had clashed with the police.

A bullet-proof tractor that was deployed on Monday (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
The district police increased the security at Mohali-Chandigarh border and deployed seven bullet-proof tractors in Phase-3A on Monday. The police had installed CCTV cameras on Sunday.

At least 33 policemen in Mohali and Chandigarh were injured.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 07:46 IST
National security questions arise in US as more unidentified objects have been detected over North America

