Protesters-police clash aftermath: Police deploy 7 bullet-proof tractors at Mohali border

The district police increased the security at Mohali-Chandigarh border and deployed seven bullet-proof tractors in Phase-3A on Monday. The police had installed CCTV cameras on Sunday.

The police deployed two bullet-proof tractors at the YPS roundabout while five tractors have been deputed on Phase-3A border where violence had taken place last week when the protesters had clashed with the police. At least 33 policemen in Mohali and Chandigarh were injured.

A police officer of Mohali said they had deployed the tractors to deal with any kind of hostility by the protesters. The police had also increased the security. Meanwhile, the 31-member delegation of ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ had gone to Chandigarh border where they sat and recited kirtan and then returned to the protest base. The delegation was not allowed to enter Chandigarh by the police. The bullet-proof tractors were deployed by the Punjab Police during the militancy days to carry out night operations.