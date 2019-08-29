In run-up to Assembly polls, protesters find relief in street food, vendors make a pretty penny

With Haryana Assembly elections barely two months away, protesters are taking over the streets of Panchkula, particularly the stretch from the Sector 7-18 roundabout to the city’s entry gate.

Advertising

As they stand for hours shouting slogans under the scorching sun, wiping the sweat off their brows, their demands far from met, the city’s vendors offer them temporary respite in the form of spicy street food, ice-cold desserts and juices.

Kulfis, cold drinks, bhel puri, falooda, ice creams, sugarcane juice — these are just some of the items on the menu.

On Tuesday, at least 1,000 members of the Shikshak Prerak Sangh stood at the entry gate, demanding permanent jobs in accordance with their degrees. At intervals, protesters could be spotted grabbing a quick bite at the food stalls.

Advertising

While a group of women protesters were seen ambushing the falooda and kulfi rehris, tired men, their sweaty clothes hanging from their shoulders, circled around the only sugarcane juice vendor, gulping down one glass after another, heaving a sigh of relief. When the interval comes to an end, the protesters rush back to the rallies, some raising slogans with ice-creams in their hand.

Vijay, 20, one of the vendors, sets up his bhelpuri stall near Gyandeep School at Sector 18 on ordinary days. During protest season, he often stays back to make some extra money, as the way to his house anyway gets blocked. However, he complained that hot days marred his sales while they are a jackpot for vendors selling cold beverages. He competes with at least three other bhelpuri sellers near his spot.

Devendar Pal (17), who is handing out falooda at the speed of light, said, “We make good money every time there is a protest. People are hungry and thirsty. I have seen many protests. Most of the protesters do not even know what is happening. They come because they are asked to.”

Ramlal Singh, a protester, asks policemen around him what is going on in front. Nothing yet, says one of the officers. Ramlal seems content with this answer, and pops another cupful of bhelpuri in his mouth as the sloganeering and clapping gradually gathers steam again.