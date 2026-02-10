Protesters climb water tank over Latifpura eviction drive

The district administration launched this eviction operation to remove the illegal encroachment following a directive from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Protestors on Tuesday afternoon climbed a water tank in Jalandhar’s Boota Mandi and raised slogans against the Punjab government after the administration carried out a major eviction drive in Latifpura. The situation turned alarming when a woman, affected by the heat, felt dizzy atop the nearly 150-foot-high tank. Other women present managed to hold her and lay her down, preventing a possible fall.

Police operation in Latifpur, where authorities removed occupants and dismantled their tents, began around 4.30 AM. The operation continued for several hours, after which police took control of the land and declared it vacated. These protestors have been living in make-shift tents for the past three years following the demolition of their houses.