Protest Against Zira Liquor Factory: Stopped from reaching dharna, farmers clash with cops, ram them with vehicle

The standoff between the protesters demanding shutting down of a liquor factory in Zira and the Ferozepur administration intensified Tuesday with members of various farmer unions clashed with the security personnel and also rammed a jeep into them leaving six policemen injured.

Villagers under the banner of the Sanjha Morcha Zira have been protesting in front of the distillery, owned by a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, for the past five months, demanding it be shut down as it was allegedly polluting groundwater in several villages besides causing air pollution.

The situation turned tense on Tuesday when the farmers, all members of BKU Dakaunda and BKU Ugrahan, removed police barricades to head towards the protest site at Mansurwal village and also damaged some vehicles which were parked in the middle of the road, officials said. Police had provided an alternative route to the protest site but members of farmer unions were adamant on taking a route starting from the T-point at National Highway 54.

BKU Dakaunda’s Ferozepur unit president Harnek Mehma said claimed that on one hand SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said that they were not preventing anyone from reaching the dharna spot and on the other they installed barricades in various lanes to the site. “At T-point near Sodhiwala village, we were told to leave our vehicles and walk to dharna site. But they had created obstructions on roads and lanes by parking buses and other vehicles. Police force occupied most of the lanes leaving hardly any space for commuters. When police tried to use force, some farmers hit back,” Harnek claimed.

Some protesters even rammed their jeep into on-duty police personnel while trying to remove barricades. A few protesters hit some police personnel with sticks, a police official said, adding that protestors damaged vehicles parked on the road by police to create obstruction.

DSP, Zira, Palwinder Singh Sandhu said when they asked the farmer unions to not take their vehicles to the dharna site, one of the vehicles rammed into the security forces. “One police personnel’s knee been badly injured while two others are in hospital. Three policemen were hit on head with lathis by farmers. We are lodging an FIR,” the DSP said.

This was the third consecutive day when protesters had a face off with the security personnel. On Tuesday, farmers owing allegiance to various farm bodies reached Mansurwal to express anguish over the police action in which several protesters were arrested on Sunday for blocking the national highway and also obstructing security personnel from performing their duties.

On Tuesday evening, several farmer leaders, under the aegis of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, held a meeting with Inspector General of Police Jaskaran Singh, Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh and SSP Kaur. They demanded the cancellation of FIRs registered against the protestors and the release of those people arrested by police, an official said.

BKU Dakaunda president Buta Singh Burjgill said they have formed a five-member committee to decide the future course of action in consultation with the Sanjha Morcha Zira. “We have told officials that many farmers too have suffered injured. We told them to stop this repression. This will will create more tension. All the arrested persons should be released without any conditions. Police should stop raiding the houses of union leaders. This dharna will continue for the time being,” said Burjgill.

Nirbhay Singh Dhudike, who heads the Kirti Kisan Union, hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. “The government is repressing the farmers. This shows how serious they are about Aam Aadmi. Forty six people, including women, have been arrested and sent to jail. Many villagers haven’t come back to their houses after Sunday and police is not telling anything,” said Nirbhay.