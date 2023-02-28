Protest against Sisodia’s arrest: Use of ‘mild force’ in Rohtak, AAP says party men injured

To express their anguish over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Haryana on Monday staged a protest near the state BJP office in Rohtak. The party leaders also held a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh.

The AAP in Haryana has alleged that a few party workers, including its leader Anurag Dhanda, were injured in police action. The cops had allegedly used mild force against them.

After gathering at one place, the AAP workers were trying to move to the BJP office in Rohtak. To halt their movement, the police had installed barricades at two places. Some of the AAP workers, including Anurag Dhanda, had succeeded to cross the first barricade. Then they sat on a dharna and started raising slogans against the central government. Eyewitnesses say the police used mild force when other workers also tried to cross the first police barricade.

The AAP says as many as 30 party men, including state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta and Anurag Dhanda, were detained by the police. Some of them were taken to a police station, while Sushil Gupta was released after taking him to the local sports complex, says AAP.

Sushil Gupta said, “BJP’s dictatorship will not be allowed to run. BJP leaders are afraid of the AAP, so after Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, a false case was filed against Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders. The country’s best education minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in a conspiracy case. The protest will continue till Sisodia is released.”

Anurag Dhanda said: “We are not afraid of going to jail or being beaten up by police. A person who is accused of sexual harassment is a minister in Haryana, while Sisodia who gave the best education model to the country has been put in jail.”

Meham (Rohtak) ASP Hemendra Meena said that as many as 29 agitators were detained and were released on late Monday evening. Alleging that AAP workers tried to break the police naka while indulging in a “violent protest”, the ASP claimed that some policemen received minor injuries during the protest. “During the entire protest, the police did not use lathicharge,” he added.

In Chandigarh, hundreds of AAP workers and leaders – including Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Anmol Gagan Mann, Lalchand Kataruchak, Bram Shankar Jimpa, Dr Balbir Singh, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijhar and AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat – participated in the protest.

Raising slogans against the Centre, AAP leaders called the arrest of Sisodia a dictatorial decision and called such action a threat to democracy.

Addressing the workers, senior AAP Punjab leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the BJP government at the Centre was using the ED and the CBI to suppress the voices of the Opposition. The BJP is unnerved by the AAP, that’s why it is registering fake cases against the leaders and putting them in jail.

As the education minister of Delhi, Sisodia made arrangements for good education for poor children; children of both rich and poor are studying together in government schools of Delhi. Sisodia made schools of eminence in Delhi to improve the education system. Now, children are going to IIT and AIIMS after studying in these schools. Fearing the education revolution in Delhi, the BJP has arrested Sisodia on false charges, he said.

He said that ED raided Sisodia’s house several times and bank accounts were searched, but nothing was found. The CBI has arrested Sisodia under pressure from the Modi government. BJP’s aim is not to arrest Sisodia but to stop AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. But the party will continue to work for the common man and the downtrodden to lift their living standards. Soon the whole truth will come out in front of the public, Cheema added.

He said that Sisodia is the best education minister in the country. Prominent personalities of the world are praising Sisodia’s working style.

The CBI has no evidence against him. Some BJP leaders are saying Rs 10,000 crore and some are saying Rs 25,000 crore, but not a single rupee has been recovered from him. The BJP will be cursed by the parents of the children studying in the government schools of Delhi, Chemma said.

Later several AAP leaders, including Cheema and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, were taken into preventive custody by the Chandigarh Police.

Speaking to reporters, Cheema accused the BJP of targeting the elected governments of political rivals in the states and booking their leaders in false cases. “The BJP has become a danger for democracy in the country,” alleged Cheema.