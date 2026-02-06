Residents, leaders protest closure of road between Sectors 33 and 45 in Chandigarh

Residents and leaders protested the administration's move, which was based on a High Court directive regarding a legal dispute.

Residents, elected councillors and leaders of various political parties on Friday protested the administration’s decision to block the road connecting Sectors 33 and 45 by installing a divider at the traffic light crossing.

When an administrative team, accompanied by police personnel and machinery, reached the site, councillors and residents of Burail village gathered and opposed the move and began a sit-in at the crossing, forcing the administration to halt the work.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Shabad Rathi said the closure of the road would cause serious inconvenience to residents. “The route is used daily by schoolchildren and thousands of commuters from nearby sectors. The road also serves as a crucial link for patients travelling to the government hospital in Sector 32,” he added.