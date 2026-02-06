Residents, leaders protest closure of road between Sectors 33 and 45 in Chandigarh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Residents, elected councillors and leaders of various political parties on Friday protested the administration’s decision to block the road connecting Sectors 33 and 45 by installing a divider at the traffic light crossing.
When an administrative team, accompanied by police personnel and machinery, reached the site, councillors and residents of Burail village gathered and opposed the move and began a sit-in at the crossing, forcing the administration to halt the work.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Shabad Rathi said the closure of the road would cause serious inconvenience to residents. “The route is used daily by schoolchildren and thousands of commuters from nearby sectors. The road also serves as a crucial link for patients travelling to the government hospital in Sector 32,” he added.
Calling the decision arbitrary, Rathi demanded that the administration immediately remove the grill being installed at the crossing.
Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, who also reached the site, said it was unfortunate that such a major decision was taken without consulting residents or Burail village residents.
Youth Congress general secretary Sandeep Gujjar termed the move “anti-public” and warned: “Removal of the traffic light will not only worsen traffic congestion, but also increase the risk of road accidents.”
Officials said the issue has its roots in a legal dispute. A resident of Sector 33 approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking closure of the road. Following which the administration moved to comply with the court’s directions, they said.
Protesters, however, argued that the convenience of one individual could not override the daily needs and rights of thousands of commuters.
As the situation remained tense, a delegation led by councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, along with BJP councillor Kanwar Rana and other leaders, met the city’s chief architect.
In a memorandum submitted to the official, the delegation stated: “The connecting road has been in use for more than three decades, and a traffic light has existed at the crossing for nearly 25 years. Besides, the closure forced commuters to take long detours, increasing traffic pressure on surrounding roads.”
Gabi said, “The chief architect has assured the delegation that he will visit the site soon and work out a solution keeping public interest in mind.”
Following the assurance, the protesters called off the sit-in. However, the deadlock between the administration and residents over the installation of the divider continues.
Councillors Prem Lata and Kanwar Rana, along with a large number of residents, were present during the protest.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rockstar Games CEO Strauss Zelnick has stated that they will not be using AI in the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, emphasizing the importance of human creativity. The game is set to release on November 19, 2026, with pricing details to be announced during the summer marketing campaign. However, the company is still considering AI for backend processes.