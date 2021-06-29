Protest over permanent jobs: Teachers reach outside Punjab CM’s house at Siswan, taken away by police

Police take away protesting teachers from outside Punjab CM’s residence at Siswan in Mohali. (Express Photo)

Members of the Unemployed Teachers’ Union managed to reach outside Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh’s residence at Siswan on Monday. But the police did not allow them to stage a protest.

The Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers have been protesting in support of their demand for permanent recruitment.

Two protesting teachers fell unconscious and were taken to hospital while around 100 teachers were taken to Gharuan police station. They were released later. The teachers had reached Siswan without the knowledge of the district administration and the police, creating a tough situation for the police.

The state president of the Unemployed Teachers’ Union, Deepak Kamboj, alleged that the police forcibly removed them from the protest site. He alleged that some women teachers were also taken away by the men police personnel which was illegal.

“We are protesting to get our rights. We had cleared all the tests and are qualified to get jobs, but nobody is listening to us. We have been forced to sit on dharnas,” he said.

Kamboj said that one of their members, Surinderpal, had been sitting on a mobile tower in Patiala’s Leela Bhawan for the past 100 days but the state government did not approach them for any solution. Some of their members had been sitting on hunger strike, he added. Kamboj said that they would continue their protest in the coming days.