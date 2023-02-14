To protest FIR, District Bar panel to abstain from work

On the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police involving two Chandigarh advocates, the District Bar Association has decided to abstain from work indefinitely.

The Chandigarh DBA called the general meeting of the House under president Shanker Gupta.

A note of DBA mentioned, “On February 8, 2023 at the time of the incident, Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala advocates were not present at the place of occurrence. These facts were brought to the notice of the police officials concerned by giving a detailed representation to the DGP, Chandigarh by Amar Singh Chahal advocate. It is important to state that Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala advocates have no concern with the alleged incident and they have been falsely implicated in the said FIR. Amar Singh Chahal has also given a representation to the District Bar Association, Chandigarh regarding the facts of the case.”

“The District Bar Association, Chandigarh fully stands with Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala advocates and it has been decided that the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, shall abstain from work indefinitely from Monday which is from February 13, 2023 onwards in case the names of the above-mentioned advocates are not removed from the above mentioned FIR,” noted the DBA letter.

After having obtained opinions/views of the Bar present in the General House meeting, it was unanimously resolved that on February 14, 2023 be observed as “no working day” to impress upon the authorities concerned to accede to the demands of the DBA, Chandigarh.