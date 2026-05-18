Protest erupts outside Mansa SDM office during nomination scrutiny; local AAP MLA, his personal assistant escorted away by police

Protests erupted against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) complex in Mansa on Monday afternoon during the scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming municipal council elections.

A large number of residents and supporters of Opposition candidates gathered outside the SDM office amid apprehensions that nomination papers of several rival candidates could be rejected by the administration. Protesters raised slogans against the ruling party and accused local AAP leaders of attempting to influence the scrutiny process.

Amid the protests, Mansa MLA Dr Vijay Singla arrived at the SDM complex along with his personal assistant Gurlal Singh. Their arrival further intensified the situation as protesters surrounded them and shouted slogans.

“People alleged that Dr Vijay Singla and his supporters were trying to get nomination papers of rival candidates cancelled. Since the crowd was large and tensions were escalating, police officials had to escort both Singla and his PA away from the spot to avoid any clash,” Babby Danewalia, President, Mansa Arhtiya Association, told The Indian Express.

Eyewitnesses said that in the commotion and heavy rush, both Singla and his PA were pushed by protesters before police personnel quickly intervened and moved them to safety.

Danewalia further alleged that supporters of the MLA had been openly threatening Opposition candidates over the past few days, claiming that many nomination papers would be rejected during scrutiny.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Goldy Gandhi said, “People who have a spine will never vote for them… their ballot boxes should have minimal to no votes if people really take a stand against the ruling party.”

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The controversy primarily revolved around the nomination papers of Arpit Singla, an Independent candidate from Ward No. 18 who is being jointly backed by the Congress, the BJP, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Ward No. 19 BJP candidate Kamlesh Rani.

“Arpit Singla was informed that his papers could be rejected over a building-related dispute, even though the matter is pending before the high court. He had already obtained a No Objection Certificate (NoC) after clearing all dues before filing his nomination papers. Similar objections were raised against BJP candidate Kamlesh Rani over alleged pending house tax despite an NoC being issued,” Danewalia claimed.

He warned that if even one Opposition candidate’s nomination papers were rejected unfairly, Mansa would observe a complete bandh on Tuesday.

Reacting to the protests, Mansa MLA Singla said, “As an MLA of the area, I can go anywhere to perform my duties, and no one can stop me from doing that. Few candidates had raised objections over the nomination papers of their rival candidates… and in a democracy, everyone has the right to do so. It is the administration’s responsibility to see what is genuine… everything was peaceful, but a few BJP people tried to mislead the masses and created tension outside the complex. The BJP has a way of doing politics in which they try to create tension or disturb the peace of the area. Otherwise, everything was going peacefully. Rest, the officials will check… the papers of candidates and will decide as per rules.”

Fierce competition

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Municipal council elections in Mansa are witnessing intense political competition across all 27 wards. In nearly 20 wards, candidates from AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD are contesting on party symbols, while the remaining wards are seeing contests between AAP and Independent candidates.

Local residents cited civic issues such as overflowing sewerage, a non-functional sewerage treatment plant, and poor sanitation as major reasons behind public anger against the ruling party.

“Sewerage overflow, lack of cleanliness, and failure of civic infrastructure have pushed people to the streets. The election results on May 29 will reflect the public mood,” said advocate and Mansa resident Gurlabh Singh Mahal.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira shared a video of the protest on the social media platform X and criticised the AAP government.

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“The video of AAP MLA Dr Vijay Singla facing the wrath of people is just a trailer. The way the Bhagwant Mann government has suppressed dissent and unleashed police high-handedness, AAP leaders will not be able to enter villages without police security,” Khaira wrote.

Punjab will go to the polls for eight municipal corporations and 105 municipal councils and nagar panchayats on May 26, while counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on May 29.