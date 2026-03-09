Protest erupts at Panjab University over lecture on Sikh gurus with speakers from BJP and RSS

A controversy erupted at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Monday over a lecture where the speakers included a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and a BJP leader, with protesters from student outfits saying that no organisation or political ideology should be promoted on the campus.

The lecture, organised at the university, was titled “Sacrifice, equality and moral authority: Sikh history, Guru Tegh Bahadur and the Panj Pyare in the Indian civilisation ethos”. Among the speakers were BJP parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, who was the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, and Banveer Singh, Uttar Kshetriya Pracharak Pramukh (North Zone publicity chief) of the RSS.

The protest led to a tense atmosphere on the campus. As students began protesting and shouting slogans against the event, the university administration informed the police. A team from the Sector-11 police station soon reached the campus.

The police detained several students who were shouting slogans against the RSS, and took them to Sector-11 police station in buses.

The protesting students said that people associated with the RSS had come to the university to spread propaganda. They said Panjab University should be kept away from political activities.

Even while being taken away in police buses, some students continued shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said the programme was meant to highlight the history of the Sikh gurus.

An ABVP leader said the RSS leader had come to the university to speak about the history of the Sikh gurus and their sacrifices for the nation.

The ABVP leader said the programme had no connection with politics and was organised by university students. He said the RSS respected all religions and that the purpose of the event was to share historical and cultural knowledge.

He alleged that some student organisations were opposing the programme with an eye on the approaching elections in Punjab.