protest Day 28 of dharna: Candidates seeking police jobs sleep outside SSP office

Pakka dharnas have become an order of the day in Punjab. The farmers had started it in October last year in Punjab and later at the Delhi borders and after that it is being followed by many organisations.

One such indefinite dharna can be seen outside the SSP office Sangrur on the main road. Due to this dharna, one side of the road has been closed for traffic. The protest has been organised by young boys and girls from across the state seeking posts for constables, head constables, sub-inspectors to be opened again and entire recruitment process should be started again.

The dharna was started on November 29 and on December 26 (day 28), it was continuing under the banner of Punjab Sangrash Committee. Ramandeep Kaur, state president of the committee said, “As many as 4,359 posts of constables were advertised and the exam was conducted on September 25-26. However, the results were astonishing and we have challenged the results. Many of us performed well but were not on the merit list. However, physical trails of the shortlisted candidates has been conducted but we are continuing with our protests. Apart from this another 3,300 posts of sub-inspectors, head constables were advertised and their paper was conducted between August 17 and August 24. There were also reports of paper leak. The matter even went to court and that recruitment of 3,300 posts was cancelled. Now we want that all posts should be opened again and written exams should be conducted again for all posts. We had a meeting with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on December 16 when he came to Sangrur but we didn’t get any satisfactory reply from him. Our meeting with deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was cancelled thrice in the past one month.”

Meanwhile, information from the police department revealed that cheating had taken place in the written exam for 3,300 posts, following which, that test was cancelled and another test was conducted after two weeks. Hence, the recruitment process for both categories is on these days.

“Now the protesting people want the number of posts to be increased and they have started a dharna. If one didn’t clear the written test, how can you be considered for a job and that too in uniform,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

The pakka dharna site is a kiosk made up from different flex boards gathered by protesters such as of Red cross, a garment brand flex board and also one of Shiromani Akali Dal as well in which pictures of Sangrur SAD candidate Winnerjit Singh Khadial, Sukhbir Badal can also be seen. Roof has been made by water proof tent and inside are the beddings arranged by protesters. Thermocol sheets are also used below the mattersses to beat the heat while tea is made on one corner as utensils, cylinder lying on one corner could give an indication. It seems protesters do eat langar organised in near by places or cook themselves at times.

As The Indian Express tried to ask questions from one of the protestor she along with few others were in a hurry to go to nearby places to eat langar of poori chhole at about 10 am on Saturday.

“Some of us sleep here while the rest come during the day. The dharna goes on with voluntary donations,” said Sahil, one of the aspirants seeking job of constable. At 10 am about 7-8 of the protesters were inside the tent, one was still fast asleep in the quilt while a few others were busy on their smart phones. “The protest starts by noon as the days are cold now,” said another aspirant.

Davinder Singh Dhuri, another committee member, said, “We will boycott the Punjab government and Navjot Singh Sidhu till the time our demands are not met. We will keep on protesting inside their rally venues and even outside.” Spokesperson Beant Singh Khang said, “Pakka dharnas were going on in Jalandhar, Patiala, Moga and Ludhiana too apart from Sangrur but day-night dharna is now going on only in Sangrur. In rest places, aspirants either come during the day only or they have been given in writing about the promises of government. However, we want results, not just assurances.”