Protest against move to cancel construction of day market

A protest was held at Mauli Jagran on Tuesday against the decision to cancel the construction of day market in the area. Protesters have been sitting here for the past few days demanding that the decision be taken back.

The decision for construction of the day market was taken by the last House. Last month,the Congress had raised the issue that the construction be stalled. During the meeting of the general house held recently,an agenda for cancellation was discussed. With the support of the nominated councillors,the agenda was approved. Since then protests have been going on at Mauli Jagran.

It is being demanded that the construction should not be stalled. The protesters state that 136 berths be constructed. In case more people are to be accommodated then additional berths be constructed instead of cancelling these.

