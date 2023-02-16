Protest against e-tendering system: Haryana sarpanches to take out processions on Feb 20

The Sarpanch Association of Haryana on Wednesday announced that it will take out processions at various places in the state on February 20 to protest the introduction of e-tendering for execution of development works in rural areas.

The association leaders also said that if their demands were not accepted till February 21 and the issues were not discussed in the Vidhan Sabha, the association will take stern steps and stage a protest in Chandigarh on March 1. Village panchayat sarpanches have been continuing their agitation against the e-tendering system for more than a month now.

It’s believed that the continuous agitation may cause worry to the BJP-JJP alliance ahead of the 2024 assembly and general elections as the sarpanches are considered powerful representatives of the villages with considerable following. The state government has been insisting that e-tendering is aimed at transparency in execution of the works, while sarpanches have termed it an attempt to take away their powers.

The association also warned that “the MLAs who are ignoring their constituencies will not be allowed to enter the villages and such MLAs will be completely boycotted”.

While the parliamentary polls are expected in April or May 2024, the assembly polls are due in October the same year.

Association president Ranbir Samain said: “All the 29 rights to the village panchayats mentioned in the 11th Schedule of the Constitution should be given to us. With the abolition of the rights of the gram sabha, the panchayats will lose their significance.” On its part, the state government recently insisted that the e-tendering system to expedite development works in villages and to ensure transparency will continue. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had also refused to stay a plea filed by some gram panchayats against the e-tendering system.

The government also claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decentralised the powers of the Panchayati Raj Institutions by giving them more autonomy. “Now, Panchayati Raj Institutions can get small or big works done from their funds and grant-in-aid, whatever the amount maybe. The development works of more than Rs 2 lakh will be done through e-tender, which will not only expedite the works but also ensure transparency. With this, the villagers will also get information about the development works,” an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, apart from opposing e-tendering, the association has also objected to the requirement of “family identity cards” alleging that these are causing problems to the people of the state. Ranbir Samain said that the rule of online attendance of MGNREGA is also creating problems because at many places the network is not available. The association president insisted that the ‘Right to Recall’ rule must apply to the MPs and MLAs first and not just to the sarpanches.