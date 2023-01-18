scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Protest against e-tendering: Scuffle between agitating sarpanches, police in Rohtak

According to the sarpanch of Rohtak's Assan village Satender Hooda, they had locked the offices of BDPOs on Monday also as part of their agitation against the system of e-tendering.

A minor scuffle took place between sarpanches and police in Rohtak Tuesday when the agitators had gone to lock the office of block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) there.
Sarpanches are protesting against the e-tendering for execution of development works in rural areas of Haryana.

Hooda said that in Tuesday’s scuffle, a sarpanch received minor injuries while clothes of a few others were torn. The agitator sarpanches are alleging that the e-tendering process will lead to more bureaucratic interference and thus causing delay in development works.

On the other hand, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala insisted Tuesday that the sarpanches should try the new system once before opposing it. “E-tending is not limited to one department but it’s for all departments,” he said. The government is claiming that the e-tendering system is aimed at bringing more transparency and accountability in the system.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 04:01 IST
