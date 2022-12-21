Protect winter vegetables from frost, PAU urges farmers, suggests ways

Experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised the vegetable growers to protect winter vegetables from frost injury.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said that vegetable production was severely affected by various biotic and abiotic problems. One such abiotic factor was frost, and that potato and summer season vegetables such as cucurbits, chilli, tomato and brinjal were highly affected by frost, he said. Winter vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower, onion and garlic do not get much affected despite being sown in October-November, he added. Dr Gosal urged the farmers to adopt PAU recommended techniques for better yield and to fetch higher prices in the market.

Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head of department of vegetable science, said that plastic mulch technology has various beneficial effects on crop production including protection from frost injury; increase in soil temperature; conservation of soil moisture, texture and fertility; and control of weeds, pests and diseases. It also allows growing of crops early in the season and protects the plant from frost by conserving moisture and increasing the soil temperature near the plant’s surroundings, he added. “Plant covers are also very useful to protect plants from frost injury. It increases downward long-wave radiation at night and reduces convectional heat losses to the air.

Commonly used material is removable straw coverings and polythene material,” he added.

Senior olericulturist Dr Kulbir Singh added that low tunnel technology was the most popular among growers. “These are made up of flexible transparent material to enclose rows of plants to promote their growth by increasing the temperature of air around the plant. This technique is used to raise summer season vegetable crops early in the season and this technique advances the crop by about one month than the normal season. Various vegetable crops like cucumber, capsicum and brinjal can be grown in low tunnel technology,” he added.

“Low tunnel technology is mainly used between December and February. In the starting of December, low tunnel is fixed on the beds where crops are raised to protect the crop from frost and in February, the plastic sheets are removed when the frost is over. This technology is affordable for small and marginal farmers,” he advised.