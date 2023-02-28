No ‘prosecutable’ evidence against former Punjab Police IG, agency tells CBI court

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Monday told a CBI court in Chandigarh that “no evidence is available for launching prosecution against Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the then IGP Ferozepur Range”.

The submission by the bureau comes almost five years after a probe had been launched against the former IG of Punjab Police in connection to a bribery case.

A final report in the matter was submitted before the special Chandigarh court by Additional SP of CBI, Ravinder Kush.

The case pertains to August 16, 2018, when CBI had arrested a Ludhiana resident — Ashok Goyal — for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. It was alleged that the bribe was taken on the pretext of giving a clean chit to a former SP of Punjab Vigilance bureau, Shiv Kumar Sharma, against whom a probe was pending with IG Dhillon.

The report reads, “During investigation, it was revealed that accused Ashok Goyal, Ayush Bhalla and Satyadev Jindal had met Gurinder Singh Dhillon in the office of IGP Ferozepur on August 2, 2018. The conversation among Dhillon and the three accused revealed that the matter of Shiv Kumar Sharma (the complainant in the case) had been discussed. During the said conversation, Dhillon emphasized on the conduct of Shiv Kumar Sharma and concluded that Shiv Kumar Sharma must behave normally. He only guided/directed the above mentioned three accused persons to convey to complainant Shiv Kumar Sharma to behave normally. There is nothing on record that Dhillon has asked about any illegal gratification or the accused persons had offered him anything in lieu of favour for Shiv Kumar Sharma. In the entire conversation, Dhillon has not assured the accused persons to favour complainant Shiv Kumar Sharma in any way to resolve his matter.”

“During further investigation, no prosecutable evidence emerged against Dhillon about demand of bribe by him. There is also no evidence that Dhillon asked the above mentioned accused persons to receive money on his behalf. Similarly, no evidence emerged to show that initial bribe amount received by accused Ashok Goyal from the complainant at Chandigarh was delivered to Dhillon,” stated the CBI in the report.