Proposed Metro not feasible,says councillor

Terming the Metro Rail Project for the city as non-feasible,architect and nominated councillor Surinder Bahga wrote to the Ministry of Urban Development highlighting the anomalies in the project.

Bahga said Metro is economically feasible only if the peak hour traffic is between 40,000 and 70,000.

Chandigarh is projected as 7007 in the north-south corridor and 6711 on east-west corridor. He added that the cross system of network that has been proposed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is not suitable for the region.

According to a study by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES),the major inflow of traffic is from the neighbouring areas. Over 4 lakh daily commuters enter Chandigarh from Panchkula,Mohali,Zirakpur,Kharar,Pinjore,Rajpura etc.

There is a need to integrate these areas by an efficient transport system so that these places are well connected with the city. He said that based on this,the most preferred network would be a radial system.

Bahga in his letter also mentioned that the technology proposed for Chandigarh metro will be outdated by the time Chandigarh Metro Project is commissioned. It is proposed that Automated Driverless Trains shall be used for Chandigarh Metro project,keeping in view technology advancement and the beauty and heritage of the city.

The memorandum added that the frequency of trains during peak hours when the metro project shall be commissioned in 2018 is 16 minutes which is very high.

As per the study,all well designed public transport systems have a maximum 6 minutes waiting period after that people stop preferring the transport system. Also parking facilities are not provided at the proposed Metro stations. The already existing parking areas that have been proposed are overcrowded.

Tree plantation drive organised in Sector 15

CHANDIGARH: A tree plantation drive was organised in Sector 15 that saw the participation of senior citizens as well as one year olds. The drive was an initiative by area councillor Saurabh Joshi and NGO Aazaad Foundation.

Former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan was the chief guest at the event. BJP National Council member Jai Ram Joshi and councilor Davesh Modgil also attended. Saurabh Joshi urged the parents to help their children to plant a tree and encourage them to take care of these plants. Joshi said the best way to connect the kids with the environment is to involve them in such drives. He also urged the residents of the old-age homes to nurture the trees like their own children.

Amit Sharma,director of Aazaad Foundation said that changes in the environment are taking place because of us,there is no better way than planting trees to create awareness and to protect the environment.

Commuters face tough time due to shortage of buses

PANCHKULA: City commuters and those travelling to Pinjore,Kalka,Morni and Naraingarh are facing a tough time due to shortage of buses. People seem to prefer autos over buses to travel around the city as the bus fleet remains skeltal.

A group of commuters at Sector 5 bus stand complained that the bus service to their areas was poor. Surinder Singh,a resident of Morni,who is studying at a Kalka college,said that it has been tough for him to commute between Morni and Kalka. Only 5 buses travel to my village Bhuri in Morni. I have to wait for hours to get a bus for home, said Surinder. Another resident of Morni,Munish Kumar,said,Sometimes i have to wait for 2-3 hours for a bus for Bhuri.

Residents of Kalka and Pinjore said that the buses running to their area from the city were less in number due to which they are facing a lot of inconveniences. Aditya Singh,a resident of Kalka,said that buses run from Sector 43 in Chandigarh to Kalka as well as from the Sector 5 bus stand. However,he added that the skeltal bus service was a matter of concern.

However,officials of Haryana Roadways said that the number of buses plying in the city and to the areas of Morni,Kalka and Pinjore were adequate. We are running a fleet of 101 buses daily from the bus stand that not only comprises the buses that ply on the long routes of Ludhiana and Delhi,but also to Pinjore and Morni, said Sohan Lal,Duty Inspector of Haryana Roadways,Panchkula. He said apart from the 101 buses,Haryana Roadways runs 22 more buses on the long route also to areas that lie at its fringe.

