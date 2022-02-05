Chandigarh: Proposed IAF heritage centre discussed

A meeting to review the design and layout of the proposed Air Force Heritage Centre, Chandigarh, was held under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Administrator on Friday.

The IAF team presented the layout of the proposed centre along with the IAF artefacts which would be part of the centre.

The technical and civil infrastructure required were also discussed.

The IAF has been asked to finalise the design and layout of the centre and make fresh presentation to the department within the next two weeks so that the project completion is expedited on priority.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, and Vinod P Kavle, Secretary Culture, along with other officers of the UT Administration were present too.