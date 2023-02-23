Row over proposed appointment of AAP MLA’s son as legal advisor of Ludhiana MC

A controversy erupted over the proposed contractual recruitment of the son of AAP MLA as a legal advisor of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation with the Opposition questioning the criteria of selection.

The Finance & Contractual Committee (F&CC) of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation had passed a proposal to appoint Gaurav Khurana, son of Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga, as the legal advisor of the MC via outsourcing through a private company at the cost of Rs 54,000 per month in January.

As per the proposal, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, nearly 250 cases involving Ludhiana MC were pending in the HC and at least 615 cases are pending in the lower courts and the Punjab government has signed a contract with Gretis India Private Limited, an HR outsourcing private company, till 2024. So till the MC does not hire a regular legal advisor on a permanent basis, the company will provide one via outsourcing.

The proposal further states that a committee was constituted by Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu for the purpose and as per the report submitted by the committee, it was decided that the person who will be hired via outsourcing will be paid Rs 54,000 per month at par with the salary of senior advocate Ashok Bajaj, who is currently appearing for MC in several cases.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu from Congress said, “The proposal was passed by F&CC in January and now it will go to local government department for final approval. We have proposed to hire Gaurav Khurana as an outsourced legal advisor via a private company, not as MC’s own regular employee. It is up to the government now to clear it or not.”

The Opposition, however, raised doubts over the entire selection process and claimed that it was manipulated to favour the AAP MLA’s son.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted: “I have learnt Aap Mla Madanlal Bagga has got his son appointed as legal advisor to Municipal Corporation @54K per month salary! I’m sure there must not be any Aam competent lawyer in the city! Will @BhagwantMann say something about this blatant nepotism & favoritism?”

BJP Ludhiana’s local bodies cell president Inder Aggarwal sought a probe into the matter. He demanded that the process to recruit Bagga’s son as legal advisor be canceled as there was no transparency in the matter. “There are hundreds of lawyers in the city and recruitment for the post of a legal advisor of MC should be done in a transparent manner,” he said, adding that relatives of some officials and politicians were earlier also hired on an outsourcing basis and the matter must be investigated.

When asked, Bagga said that his son was a practising lawyer and an independent person who has every right to apply for a private job. “He is not getting any government job but a contractual one that too via a private company. He has been shortlisted after proper procedure and he cleared all tests and interviews. He has twice appeared for UPSC competitive exams and has been working hard on his own to make his career. What do I have to do with his success that is due to his own efforts? The company might have sent him anywhere if not MC. One should apply some logic and get facts correct before leveling baseless allegations.”