Proposed action against ‘illegal’ 58 houses: Public outrage in Jujhar Nagar forces GMADA team to retract

Strong protests by residents in Mohali’s Jujhar Nagar against the proposed action against alleged illegal 58 houses forced a Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) team to return without demolishing unauthorised structures on Friday, official sources said.

GMADA officials, accompanied by police, reached the locality to initiate action reportedly linked to a case pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Still, tension escalated as a large number of residents gathered at the spot and staged stiff resistance, forcing the GMADA team to step back, they said.

Residents claimed that they had been living with their families in these houses for 12 to 15 years, and termed the sudden eviction “inhuman”. They appealed to the administration for compassion, stating that most families belong to economically weaker section and the labour class. “We built or purchased these small houses with our lifetime savings. Many of us are still repaying bank loans,” a resident said.