Property value to see up to 33% jump as Chandigarh administration proposes hike in collector rates

Rs 2.37 lakh per sq yd for Sectors 1–12, Rs 1.81 lakh for Sectors 14–37

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Chandigarh Updated: Mar 6, 2026 12:31 AM IST
Once finalised after considering public feedback, the new rates will determine the minimum property values used for registration and stamp duty calculations from April 1, 2026.
The Chandigarh Administration has proposed a major revision in collector rates across the city, with residential land in Sectors 1–12 proposed at Rs 2.37 lakh per square yard and Rs 1.81 lakh per square yard for Sectors 14–37, as part of a draft schedule that indicates an overall increase of up to 33 per cent in property values.

The revised rates are proposed to come into effect from April 1, 2026, after the UT Administration finalises the schedule following public feedback.

The Estate Office has released the draft schedule of collector rates and invited suggestions and objections from residents and stakeholders till March 20.

Collector rates represent the minimum value at which properties can be registered, and they form the basis for calculating stamp duty and other charges during property transactions.

According to the draft, the highest residential collector rates in Chandigarh have been fixed for Sectors 1 to 12 at Rs 2,37,900 per square yard, compared to Rs 1,78,600 per square yard in 2025, reflecting an increase of 33.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sectors 14 to 37 have been pegged at Rs 1,81,300 per square yard, while Sectors 38 and beyond will have a proposed rate of Rs 1,33,200 per square yard under the revised schedule.

The administration has also proposed a collector rate of Rs 1,53,900 per square yard for independent dwelling units (IDUs). In addition, separate rates have been proposed for Chandigarh Housing Board flats, which vary according to floor level. As per the draft, the ground floor will have a collector rate of Rs 11,000 per square foot, the first floor Rs 9,000 per square foot, the second floor Rs 8,000 per square foot and the third floor and above Rs 7,200 per square foot.

For industrial houses, the administration has also proposed separate rates based on the floor. The ground floor has been fixed at Rs 9,300 per square foot, the first floor at Rs 7,400 per square foot and the second floor at Rs 5,700 per square foot. Similarly, society flats will have collector rates of Rs 11,100 per square foot for the ground floor, Rs 11,400 per square foot for the first floor, Rs 10,300 per square foot for the second floor and Rs 8,700 per square foot for the third floor and above. The draft also proposes Rs 16,700 per square foot as the collector rate for Uppal Marble Arch flats in Manimajra.

In the industrial category, the proposed collector rate for Industrial Area Phase I and II has been fixed at Rs 86,000 per square yard, slightly higher than the previous rate of Rs 83,100 per square yard. However, the collector rate for Industrial Area Phase III has been kept unchanged at Rs 62,600 per square yard in the draft schedule.

The draft schedule also outlines revised rates for various commercial areas and markets across the city. The collector rate for Coal Depot, Chakki Sites, Iron Market, Timber Market and the Transport Area has been proposed at Rs 97,300 per square yard. Meanwhile, commercial booths in the Motor Market Complex in Manimajra have been fixed at Rs 2,33,500 per square yard, while Shivalik Enclave (commercial SCO sites) have been pegged at Rs 4,10,200 per square yard. The collector rate for Milk Colony, Dhanas has been proposed at Rs 3,60,400 per square yard.

Among sector markets, the collector rate for booths in Sectors 8, 15, 19, 22, 34, 35 and 17 (excluding 17-A and 17-B) has been proposed at Rs 5,92,200 per square yard. Booths located in Sectors 7, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17-A, 17-B, 18, 20, 21, 26 and 32 will have a collector rate of Rs 4,47,100 per square yard, while booths in other sectors will be valued at Rs 3,27,400 per square yard.

For SCO and SCF properties, the draft proposes Rs 5,92,200 per square yard for Sector 17, which remains the city’s prime commercial hub. For Madhya Marg, Sub City Centre Sector 34 and markets in Sectors 22 and 35, the collector rate has been proposed at Rs 4,47,500 per square yard. In other sectors, SCO/SCF and shop sites have been proposed at Rs 4,42,800 per square yard, while Motor Market sites in Manimajra will have a collector rate of Rs 3,12,200 per square yard.

The draft schedule also specifies that corner residential plots will attract an additional charge of 5 per cent. In cases where residential properties are converted for institutional purposes such as nursing homes or hospitals, an additional 25 per cent charge will apply, which increases to 31.25 per cent for corner plots converted for such uses.

Once finalised after considering public feedback, the new rates will determine the minimum property values used for registration and stamp duty calculations from April 1, 2026.

 

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

