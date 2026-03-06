Property value to see up to 33% jump as Chandigarh administration proposes hike in collector rates

The Chandigarh Administration has proposed a major revision in collector rates across the city, with residential land in Sectors 1–12 proposed at Rs 2.37 lakh per square yard and Rs 1.81 lakh per square yard for Sectors 14–37, as part of a draft schedule that indicates an overall increase of up to 33 per cent in property values.

The revised rates are proposed to come into effect from April 1, 2026, after the UT Administration finalises the schedule following public feedback.

The Estate Office has released the draft schedule of collector rates and invited suggestions and objections from residents and stakeholders till March 20.

Collector rates represent the minimum value at which properties can be registered, and they form the basis for calculating stamp duty and other charges during property transactions.

According to the draft, the highest residential collector rates in Chandigarh have been fixed for Sectors 1 to 12 at Rs 2,37,900 per square yard, compared to Rs 1,78,600 per square yard in 2025, reflecting an increase of 33.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sectors 14 to 37 have been pegged at Rs 1,81,300 per square yard, while Sectors 38 and beyond will have a proposed rate of Rs 1,33,200 per square yard under the revised schedule.

The administration has also proposed a collector rate of Rs 1,53,900 per square yard for independent dwelling units (IDUs). In addition, separate rates have been proposed for Chandigarh Housing Board flats, which vary according to floor level. As per the draft, the ground floor will have a collector rate of Rs 11,000 per square foot, the first floor Rs 9,000 per square foot, the second floor Rs 8,000 per square foot and the third floor and above Rs 7,200 per square foot.

For industrial houses, the administration has also proposed separate rates based on the floor. The ground floor has been fixed at Rs 9,300 per square foot, the first floor at Rs 7,400 per square foot and the second floor at Rs 5,700 per square foot. Similarly, society flats will have collector rates of Rs 11,100 per square foot for the ground floor, Rs 11,400 per square foot for the first floor, Rs 10,300 per square foot for the second floor and Rs 8,700 per square foot for the third floor and above. The draft also proposes Rs 16,700 per square foot as the collector rate for Uppal Marble Arch flats in Manimajra.

In the industrial category, the proposed collector rate for Industrial Area Phase I and II has been fixed at Rs 86,000 per square yard, slightly higher than the previous rate of Rs 83,100 per square yard. However, the collector rate for Industrial Area Phase III has been kept unchanged at Rs 62,600 per square yard in the draft schedule.

The draft schedule also outlines revised rates for various commercial areas and markets across the city. The collector rate for Coal Depot, Chakki Sites, Iron Market, Timber Market and the Transport Area has been proposed at Rs 97,300 per square yard. Meanwhile, commercial booths in the Motor Market Complex in Manimajra have been fixed at Rs 2,33,500 per square yard, while Shivalik Enclave (commercial SCO sites) have been pegged at Rs 4,10,200 per square yard. The collector rate for Milk Colony, Dhanas has been proposed at Rs 3,60,400 per square yard.

Among sector markets, the collector rate for booths in Sectors 8, 15, 19, 22, 34, 35 and 17 (excluding 17-A and 17-B) has been proposed at Rs 5,92,200 per square yard. Booths located in Sectors 7, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17-A, 17-B, 18, 20, 21, 26 and 32 will have a collector rate of Rs 4,47,100 per square yard, while booths in other sectors will be valued at Rs 3,27,400 per square yard.

For SCO and SCF properties, the draft proposes Rs 5,92,200 per square yard for Sector 17, which remains the city’s prime commercial hub. For Madhya Marg, Sub City Centre Sector 34 and markets in Sectors 22 and 35, the collector rate has been proposed at Rs 4,47,500 per square yard. In other sectors, SCO/SCF and shop sites have been proposed at Rs 4,42,800 per square yard, while Motor Market sites in Manimajra will have a collector rate of Rs 3,12,200 per square yard.

The draft schedule also specifies that corner residential plots will attract an additional charge of 5 per cent. In cases where residential properties are converted for institutional purposes such as nursing homes or hospitals, an additional 25 per cent charge will apply, which increases to 31.25 per cent for corner plots converted for such uses.

Once finalised after considering public feedback, the new rates will determine the minimum property values used for registration and stamp duty calculations from April 1, 2026.