Property grabbing scandal: Two police personnel record statements, support allegations against accused

Former S-I Bhupinder Singh had lodged two DDRs suggesting that the matter of property grab was in the knowledge of Rajdeep Singh, who later termed it a matter of tenant-house owner dispute.

TWO POLICEMEN, including a retired cop, Monday recorded their statements under Section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate in connection with property grabbing scandal involving former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, builder Manish Gupta, Inspector Rajdeep Singh and Satpal Dagar, brother of DSP Ram Gopal.

Sources said the two policemen — former S-I Bhupinder Singh and serving Head Constable Ram Pal, who was posted at Sector 39 police station when a complaint demanding search for victim Rahul Mehta came in 2017 — supported the allegations against the accused persons.

A source said, “The two policemen maintained in their statements that one Pardeep Rattan had moved a complaint demanding the search of Rahul Mehta, whose property was allegedly grabbed by the accused in 2017. The two policemen maintained in their statements that in the complaint of Pardeep Rattan names of accused Sanjeev Mahajan, late bouncer-turned-financer Surjit Singh and four others were mentioned.”

The SIT, constituted for probing the scandal, failed to recover the original complaint of Pardeep Rattan along with the mental certificate of victim Rahul Mehta, which was allegedly taken by the then SHO of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Rajdeep Singh.

A SIT member said, “Two DDRs in connection with original complaint, which was not found, are the evidence against the police inspector.”

ASI Parminder Singh, who was then posted at Sector 39 police station, appeared before the investigation agency on Monday. He recorded his statement and was asked to appear before the SIT on Wednesday again. Sources said his statement did not cover all the aspects related to the scandal. Therefore, he was asked to appear before the investigation agency again.

On Sunday, Rajdeep Singh was given a list of at least 55 questions related to the scandal. Sources said instead of giving straight answers, Rajdeep gave misleading answers. The SIT concluded that he is misleading the investigation. The questionnaire was given by the SIT headed by ASP (south) Shruti Arora. A total of four accused have been arrested in this case so far.

Former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan and builder Manish Gupta were arrested on March 1. Satpal Dagar was arrested on March 4. Rajdeep Singh was arrested on March 12. Four are lodged in Model Burail Jail. Sanjeev, Manish Gupta were lodged in Jodda Chakki along with another undertrial prisoner. Jodda Chakki is a separate barrack.

SIT summons to three

The SIT Monday issued a summons to an HCS officer, his PA and one clerk deputed in the UT Estate Office for recording their statements before the investigation agency. Sources said the HCS officer of Haryana was posted in Chandigarh in 2017. He was repatriated to Haryana in 2018. His PA and dealing clerk are still in Chandigarh. Police said that they were summoned for verifying some details about the property of victim Rahul Mehta in Sector 37.

Former SHO sent to judicial custody

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, the former SHO who has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police SIT for criminal conspiracy in connection with the alleged land grab scandal in Sector 37, was sent to judicial custody by the district court on Monday.

The accused was produced before the court after two-day police remand. The prosecution, however, did not demand extension in remand of the accused, and he was thus ordered to be sent to judicial custody by the court.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police had on Friday arrested Inspector Rajdeep Singh in connection with the alleged land grab scandal for criminal conspiracy under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh. This is the fourth arrest in the case after journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, builder Manish Gupta and Satpal Dagar. The other three accused are in judicial custody.

The matter pertains to the illegal confinement of house owner, Rahul Mehta, in his house in April 2017, when the accused along with several others executed the plan to transfer the GPA and sell the 338-square yard property.