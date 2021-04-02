property grabbing scandal: Inspector prepared false record to save accused, says SIT

The SIT (Special Investigation Team) of Chandigarh Police probing the Sector 37 land grab case, has submitted in the bail reply that accused Inspector Rajdeep Singh had prepared a false and incorrect police record to save accused Journalist Sanjeev Mahajan and others from punishment, in active conspiracy with them.

The SIT filed their reply over the bail application filed by UT Inspector Rajdeep Singh in the District Court on Thursday. The inspector is in judicial custody at present under charges of criminal conspiracy in connection with the matter.

The SIT said, “Working hand in glove with accused Sanjeev Mahajan and others, accused Inspector Rajdeep Singh had got Amit Gupta picked up from his shop on pretext of some enquiry and had aided accused Sanjeev Mahajan, Surjit Bouncer (now dead) and Shekar in their plan.

Inspector Rajdeep Singh had tortured Amit Gupta and threatened him to provide details of Rahul Mehta, and had threatened that if the deal of Sanjeev Mahajan and others does not mature, then he would implicate Amit in a false case.”

Accused Rajdeep Singh was duty-bound to take action on the initial complaint of Pandit Sita Ram Rattan, however, he lodged a false DDR and also destroyed vital pieces of evidence in support of the complaint, which included the medical certificate with respect to the mental condition of victim Rahul Mehta, said the SIT in reply.

“…had accused Rajdeep Singh not aided accused Sanjeev Mahajan, Surjit Bouncer and Shekar, they would not have been successful in their illegal design of securing a false and fabricated General Power of Attorney in favour of accused Khalender Singh and Arvind Singla by coercion, and obtained undue gain to the tune of crores of Rupees in that transaction ?” the reply further read.

It has been thus submitted that Inspector Rajdeep Singh provided active aid and conspired to ensure accused Mahajan’s success in grabbing the house.

The SIT, further opposing the bail plea, said that owing to his deep social connection, there is every possibility that Singh will hamper the investigation and there are strong chances of evidences being tampered.

The bail matter of Singh and Journalist Sanjeev Mahajan is now scheduled for hearing at court on Friday.