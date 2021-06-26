Chandigarh property grab scandal: Accused surrenders, sent to 3-day custody

Police informed the local court that Kadiyan, resident of Sector 18, is a witness in one of the documents and a purchaser in another document.

KHALENDRA SINGH Kadiyan, one of the wanted accused in property grab scandal, surrendered before a local court which remanded him in three-day police custody Friday.

Kadiyan surrendered at district courts, Sector 43. Police demanded his five-day police custody but the court allowed only three-day police custody. He had been absconding since the registration of FIR in the property grabbing scandal on March 1.

Police informed the local court that Kadiyan, resident of Sector 18, is a witness in one of the documents and a purchaser in another document. The FIR shows the same person had given his two different house addresses in Sector 18. He was shown a resident of different house number in GPA, which was signed between proxy Rahul Mehta and builder Sourav Gupta.

He was shown as a resident of a different house in the copy of cancellation of GPA made by Rahul Mehta in his favour. So far, six accused, including the brother of a serving DSP, Satpal Dagar, a former scribe, Sanjeev Mahajan, liquor businessman Arvind Singla, builder Manish Gupta, police Inspector Rajdeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh were arrested in this case. Police sources said accused Kadiyan is a close friend of Satpal Dagar.

Victim Rahul Mehta was kidnapped and abandoned at a stud farm in Bhuj, Gujarat, in a well-planned conspiracy to grab his triple-storey house in Sector 37 in 2017. Police traced him and brought him back to Chandigarh. A retired SP, Sita Ram, and his son Pardeep Rattan filed a complaint before the police demanding a fair investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Rahul Mehta. A probe was marked to DSP Devinder Sharma.

A SIT was constituted under the supervision of ASP Shruti Arora comprising Inspector Narinder Patial, Inspector Om Parkash, SI Sudesh Kumar and others. Scribe Sanjeev Mahajan and builder Manish Gupta were the first two accused arrested in this case. The scandal hit the headlines as involvement of a serving police inspector and brother of a serving DSP also came to light during the course of investigation. A case was filed.