Property grab scandal: Accused in isolation at Model Burail jail due to Covid-19 fears

After the completion of the ten-day isolation period, undertrial Sanjeev Mahajan and Manish Gupta will be shifted to other barracks. This procedure is being followed since the outbreak of Covid-19,” said sources.

JOURNALIST SANJEEV Mahajan and builder Manish Gupta have been kept in quarantine for at least ten days at Model Burail Jail in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be shifted to the barracks on March 19.

“The two have been lodged in isolation and are not allowed to share anything with anyone. It is a set procedure for all undertrials accused coming to Model Burail Jial for the first time.

Mahajan and Gupta are accused in the infamous land grabbing scandal, also involving liquor business Arvind Singla, real estate businessman, Ashok Arora, alias Mannu, Satpal Dagar, brother of Chandigarh police DSP Ram Gopal. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Mahajan through his defense counsel had urged the court to lodge him in a separate cell fearing that he could be harmed by other undertrials inside the jail.

“We are yet to receive any directions. We independently also assessing the threat perception to the accused. Providing a cell to an undertrial depends on availability. Usually, barracks are large size halls, which were shared by several prisoners at one time. And the cell is given to an independent undertrial or two undertrial can also be lodged in one cell,” said a jail officer.

Sanjeev is stated to be the mastermind of a land grabbing plot, in which the real owner of the property, Rahul Mehta, was allegedly abducted and abandoned at a stud farm in Gujarat. Later, he was admitted in an ashram by the owner of the stud farm.