Property grab case: SIT says inspector could have stopped the accused

The chargesheet further says that if the accused Inspector Rajdeep Singh who had complete knowledge of the crime after the complaint of Sita Ram, had done his duty as an honest cop, Rahul Mehta would not have fallen prey to this heinous crime.

As per the chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged property grab case, Sanjeev Mahajan, an accused, told them that UT police Inspector Rajdeep Singh had allegedly taken a number of expensive mobile phones from Surjit Bouncer and was also getting paid for not taking action on the complaint of Sita Ram in 2017. The UT police is probing the illicit properties of Rajdeep Singh.

The over 18000-page chargesheet against four accused including Sanjeev Mahajan (journalist), Rajdeep Singh (UT inspector), Manish Gupta (realtor), and Satpal Dagar (brother of UT DSP), was filed by the SIT earlier this month.

In the chargesheet, the SIT alleged that the accused UT Inspector, former SHO of PS 39, misused his powers and tortured the chemist, Amit Gupta (a close friend of Rahul Mehta) due to which he had to close his shop and leave Chandigarh. The accused Rajdeep thus helped the accused Sanjeev Mahajan, Surjit Singh and others in grabbing the property in Sector 37.

The SIT in the chargehseet also attached the statement of Rajiv Kumar, cousin of victim Rahul Mehta. Rajiv sent his statement via email to the Chandigarh Police from England, and it was considered as a statement under Section 161 CrPC. In the statement, Rajiv Kumar said the property was in the name of the Santosh, mother of Rahul Mehta, who before dying transferred it on the name of his (Rajiv’s) mother, who also died and the property was never transferred to anyone later. The accused initially got the entire property transferred on the name of Rahul Mehta, so that it could not be sold further, and then got a fake NOC (No Objection Certificate) prepared in the name of Rajiv Kumar’s father at the time of registry of property. Rajiv said the NOC was dated 2018, even though his father has died in England 2003. When Rajiv got to know of this scandal, he came to meet Rahul, but the accused Sanjeev Mahajan and Surjit Bouncer initially gave him an offer of Rs 25 lakh and later threatened him. Rajiv then returned to England.

The FIR was registered on February 28, 2021, against nine persons, including journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, liquor baron Arvind Singla, Saurabh Gupta, his brother Manish Gupta and others. The matter pertains to the illegal confinement of Rahul Mehta in his house in April 2017, and illegal sale of his property in Sector 37, Chandigarh.