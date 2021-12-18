Property grab case: Seven additional chargesheets filed

THE UT police on Friday submitted seven supplementary chargesheets against all the seven accused including former scribe Sanjeev Mahajan, liquor businessman, Arvind Singla and others in connection with the infamous property grabbing scandal. The supplementary chargesheets were filed on the basis of findings of CFSL, Sector 36, of the handwriting samples of the accused.

The other accused include Satpal Dagar and suspended police Inspector Rajdeep Singh. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DSP Davinder Sharma is monitoring the investigation of the scandal. Some of the accused were granted regular bail and some of them are still behind bars in Model Burail Jail. Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had passed directions to the investigating agency to complete all investigation in this case.

A police officer said, “Various documents collected from the Estate Office, Sector 17, which were signed by many suspects including Sanjeev Mahajan, proxy of real owner of the property, Rahul Mehta, a copy of the DDR lodged at Sector 22 police post, along with others, were sent to the CFSL, Sector 36, along with handwriting samples of the suspects.

The results came and we filed the supplementary chargesheets.”

The FIR was registered in March, 2021. Two accused including Mahajan and builder Manish Gupta were arrested on March 1.

Later, others including Singla, former SHO PS 39, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, and Satpal Dagar, brother of a DSP rank officer, were arrested.

A case was registered at PS 39.