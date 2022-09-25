scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Property grab case: Punjab and Haryana HC reserves order on bail of UT inspector

At present, Rajdeep Singh is lodged in Burail Jail.

After hearing the arguments of the parties involved, the bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill reserved the final order.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has reserved the final order on the bail plea of UT Police inspector Rajdeep Singh in connection with an alleged property grab case.

At present, Rajdeep Singh is lodged in Burail Jail.

Through his counsels, Rajdeep Singh submitted that he had nothing to do with accused Sanjeev Mahajan, or any other person as alleged. All the allegations against him are imaginary and incredulous and are a figment of the imagination of the investigating agency clouded by professional rivalry out of vengeance and reasons not linked to the sale or grabbing of the property (house), the inspector submitted.

However, the Chandigarh Police SIT opposed the bail plea of the accused.

The FIR in the matter was registered on February 28, 2021, against nine people, including Sanjeev Mahajan and liquor businessman Arvind Singla.

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, the then SHO of Sector 39 police station, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption in FIR no. 63 registered at the police station.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 01:44:04 am
