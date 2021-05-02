Property grab case: Probe ordered against four police personnel

SIT has decided to forward the matter to Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation into the financial dealings of Sanjeev Mahajan.

A departmental probe has been ordered against four police personnel for procedural lapses in the connection with the property grab case involving a former scribe, suspended police inspector, two builder brothers and a liquor businessman. These policemen include ASI Parminder Singh, head constable Rajpal Singh, constable Ashok Kumar and Virender Singh.

These policemen were posted at Sector 39 police station when the case took place. Police sources said during the course of investigation, it came to light that the four police personnel, who were working under the supervision of the then SHO PS 39, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, did not deal with the initial complaint regarding the case sincerely. They reportedly connived with the suspects and assisted the accused in hushing up the matter. Inspector Rajdeep Singh was arrested and subsequently suspended. A separate departmental probe was also ordered against him. ASI Parminder Singh, who was considered to be close to Inspector Rajdeep Singh, along with three other policemen, was interrogated intensively during the course of investigation by the SIT headed by ASP Shruti Arora.

Sources said that the role of four policemen had come under the scanner when a retired sub inspector (SI), Bhupinder Singh, who was posted at PS 39 when the case took place, spilled the beans about the way in which it was scuttled. SI Bhupinder Singh had even lodged two DDRs in the official register (Roznamcha) of PS 39. Sources said that the two DDRs show how the former SHO was very much aware of the property grabbing scandal.

The complaint was moved by Pardeep Rattan. Bhupinder Singh was deputed for probing the matter. He had mentioned in the DDR that he was told by the then SHO Rajdeep Singh to ask both the parties to meet him late in the evening. In the second DDR, Bhupinder Singh again mentioned that the SHO termed it a matter of tenant-house owner dispute. Bhupinder Singh is one of the 78 witnesses against the four arrested accused in the scandal.

Meanwhile, SIT has decided to forward the matter to Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation into the financial dealings of Sanjeev Mahajan. Sources said a letter will be sent to the ED regional headquarters requesting the central agency to probe the matter. Yesterday, SIT had submitted a chargesheet running into 18,132 pages in the court of JMIC Chetesh Gupta, who fixed May 3 as the next date for the hearing. The chargesheet was filed against Sanjeev Mahajan, Satpal Dagar, brother of DSP Ram Gopal, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, and builder Manish Gupta.