Property Grab Case: Man who impersonated Mehta files anticipatory bail plea, notice issued

Gurpreet Singh, the accused who allegedly impersonated Rahul Mehta, in the property grab case has filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Chandigarh District Court.

The Court issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police to file its reply on April 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UT Police has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each on Gurpreet Singh and three other accused, who are absconding, in the Sector 37 property grab case.

The FIR was registered on February 28 against nine persons, including Sanjeev Mahajan and liquor businessman Arvind Singla.

The matter pertains to the illegal confinement of Rahul Mehta, owner of the property, in his house in April 2017. The accused, along with several others, had executed the plan to transfer the GPA and sell the 338 square yards property in Sector 37 of Chandigarh.