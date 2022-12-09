scorecardresearch
Property grab case: High Court grants bail to former journalist, 2 others

Mahajan, the key accused in the case, was arrested on March 2, 2021, along with another person soon after the police registered a first information report (FIR) in the alleged fraud case against nine people.

Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab and Haryana HC, Punjab Property grab case, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe HC in September this year had granted bail to another accused in the case, Chandigarh Police Inspector Rajdeep Singh who was placed under suspension. Singh, who was the Station House Officer of Sector 39 police station where the incident took place, had been in prison since his arrest in March 2021.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted bail to former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan and two others, Khalender Singh Kadian and Gurpreet Singh, in connection with the alleged property grab case in Chandigarh.

Along with Mahajan, Kadian and Gurpreet Singh were also arrested in the case. At the High Court, the counsel for the accused contended that they have been falsely implicated in the case and they have no role in the matter.

The three were granted bail by a Bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill. A detailed order is yet to be released.

The police had slapped various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Charges were framed against Sanjeev Mahajan (former journalist), Arvind Singla, Satpal Dagar, Khalender Singh, Rajdeep Singh (UT Police Inspector), Manish Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Ashok Arora, Gurpreet Singh, and Daljeet Singh alias Rubal.

Among the 10 accused, Khalender Kadian, Sanjeev Mahajan, Arvind Singla and Satpal have been charged with cheating and forgery, and will face trial in seven cases while the six will face trial in one case.

All the seven cases are linked to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy committed against the victim, Rahul Mehta, who was kept in illegal confinement in his house in April 2017. The accused, along with others, had executed a plan to sell the 338 square yards of Rahul’s property in Sector 39. All the accused in the property grab case are out on bail now.

