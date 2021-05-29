Property grab case: Forensic report says Rahul Mehta did not sign deal

Rahul Mehta of Sector 37 was kidnapped and abandoned at a stud farm in Gujarat in 2017.

A COMPARATIVE forensic report of the handwriting samples of victim Rahul Mehta in the property grabbing scandal and his alleged signature on the documents of land deal suggests Rahul Mehta did not sign the deal related documents, Friday.

The forensic report arrives from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL)-36. Rahul Mehta of Sector 37 was kidnapped and abandoned at a stud farm in Gujarat in 2017. Later, his proxy, identified as Gurpreet Singh, was produced as Rahul Mehta, who signed various documents in Mehta’s name.

“The result strengthened the prosecution theory that forgery, cheating was committed in the land deal. Accused Gurpreet Singh is still absconding. His name came to light following the interrogation of four arrested accused. Whenever he will be arrested, his handwriting samples will be collected and sent to the laboratory for examination,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police has requested the local court to initiate proclamation proceedings against Singh, a resident of Mohali.

The handwriting samples of accused Satpal Dagar, one of the out of four, are yet to be dispatched for the examination in CFSL-36. So far, four accused including Sanjeev Mahajan, Manish Gupta, Satpal Dagar and Inspector Rajdeep Singh have been arrested in the scandal.

HC Judge recuses to hear the matter

The bench of Justice Sudip Ahluwalia, Friday recuses himself from hearing the bail pleas of four accused in the alleged property grab case.

“I am not inclined to hear any matter arising out of this particular FIR at this stage,” said the bench, adding, “Let the matter be placed before some other Bench on the nearest available date after obtaining appropriate orders from the Chief Justice/Vacation Judge, in this regard.”

The accused in the case, UT Inspector Rajdeep Singh, Liquor businessman Arvind Singla, builder Saurabh Gupta, and Gurpreet Singh, have moved the High Court, for bails.

Manish Gupta, another accused has already been granted bail by the High Court earlier.

The FIR in the matter was registered on February 28, 2021, against nine persons including journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, liquor businessman Arvind Singla, Saurabh Gupta, his brother Manish Gupta and others.

The matter pertains to the illegal confinement of owner of house, Rahul Mehta, in his house in April 2017, when the accused, along with several others, executed the plan to transfer the GPA and sell the 338 square yards property at Sector 37, Chandigarh.