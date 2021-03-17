Property grab case: Chandigarh Police may send case material to Central agencies for financial irregularities

The scandal involving former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, builder Manish Gupta, brother of DSP Ram Gopal, Satpal Dagar, and Chandigarh Police Inspector Rajdeep Singh, was unearthed in November 2020.

For financial irregularities, the Chandigarh Police may send the matter related to the recently unearthed property grab scandal to the central agencies, i.e. Enforcement Directorate or Income Tax, after submitting a chargesheet in the court.

A member of SIT probing the scandal said, “We would prefer to forward the matter to central agency after completing our independent investigation. A lot of paperwork is yet to be completed. If we forward the matter to other agency at this stage, there are chances that we will not able to cover all the aspects. Even scrutiny of bank accounts of some of the suspects, including suspended Inspector Rajdeep Singh, is still pending.”

The scandal involving former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, builder Manish Gupta, brother of DSP Ram Gopal, Satpal Dagar, and Chandigarh Police Inspector Rajdeep Singh, was unearthed in November 2020. An FIR in this connection was registered on March 1. Accused Sanjeev Mahajan and builder Manish Gupta were arrested on the same day. At least nine accused allegedly abducted a sole heir of a triple-storey building, Rahul Mehta, worth Rs 3 crore in Sector 37, abandoned him in Gujarat and sold the property by arranging a proxy of the real owner between 2017 and 2019. The UT Police traced Rahul Mehta. He is in police protection.

A source said, “So far, three properties of Sanjeev Mahajan comprising one SUV, a residential house in Sector 37 and one recently purchased/constructed shopping complex at Attawa village, Sector 42, were found linked with the fraudulent money earned through the deal of victim Rahul Mehta’s property. Although five other properties were identified, these properties were found registered in the name of Sanjeev’s relatives. As regards Inspector Rajdeep Singh, he disclosed his two bank accounts. But we expect he has more accounts. We are procuring his PAN card details from the police department. We will verify the status of his bank accounts between 2017 and 2019 when the property of Rahul Mehta was sold.”

Six accused, who were named in the FIR, including liquor businessman Arvind Singla, builder Saurabh Gupta, Khalender Singh Kadiyan, Ashok Arora, alias Mannu, Shekhar and Daljeet Singh are still absconding. One of the suspects, bouncer-turned-financer, Surjeet Singh, was gunned down in 2019.

ASI to appear before SIT today

ASI Parminder Singh, who was posted at Sector 39 police station in 2017. will appear before the SIT Wednesday. He was asked to appear on Monday. Then he was asked to appear on Wednesday.