Property fraud case: Court directs SSP to provide interim security to witnesses

Hearing an application filed by two prosecution witnesses (PWs) in the alleged property fraud case, perceiving threat from the accused persons of the case, the District Court of Chandigarh has directed the SSP, Chandigarh Police to provide necessary interim security to the witnesses till they are examined in the court.

The order was passed by the court of Jagdeep Sood, Additional Sessions Judge, which has framed charges against the 10 accused in the property fraud case.

The two PWs in the case, Amit Gupta and Tarun Kumar alias Tarsem have stated that they feel insecure as the accused had earlier slapped, threatened and beaten former SSP Pandit Sita Ram Rattan, a complainant in this case. Witnesses have further stated that accordingly they feel threatened for their personal safety.

Additional Public Prosecutor stated before the court that the case stands adjourned for tomorrow for examination of the above said witnesses. He has stated that till the witness protection application is moved before competent authority under the above said scheme, interim protection be provided to the witnesses. He has referred to the minutes of meeting of standing committee as envisaged in Witness Protection Scheme 2018 held on March 12, 2019, providing that depending upon urgency and owing to grave and imminent threat to life of witness and his family members, the police shall provide immediate protection to them.