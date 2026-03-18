Property dealer shot dead outside gym in high-security sector of Chandigarh

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A 31-year-old property dealer, Charanpreet Singh, was shot dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 9 on Wednesday in a brazen attack near a high-security zone of the city.
The incident took place when Singh was getting into his Scorpio vehicle after finishing a gym session. According to initial police inputs, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at close range, pumping at least eight bullets into him.
Singh sustained multiple gunshot injuries, including to his arm and torso, and collapsed inside the vehicle. Eyewitnesses said he slumped over the driver’s seat immediately after the firing. He was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research by his associates, but succumbed to excessive blood loss on the way.
Police teams reached the spot shortly after the incident and recovered over five empty cartridges from the scene. The killing took place just a short distance from key security establishments, including the Chandigarh administration offices and the office of the senior superintendent of police.
Preliminary inquiries suggest that Singh may have received threats in the past, pointing to the possibility of a targeted killing. Investigators are examining angles related to property disputes and rivalries in the real estate business.
The shooting comes a day after shots were fired on the campus of Panjab University near the Department of Botany parking area. Two rounds were allegedly fired by unidentified assailants who arrived on a two-wheeler, reportedly targeting student leader Jashandeep Singh Jawanda, also known as Jashan Jawanda, associated with the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). He escaped unhurt as the bullets either missed him or were fired in the air, triggering panic on campus.
The incident occurred during the university’s ongoing student festival Jhankaar, which was being held under tight security. Investigators suspect the attack could be linked to student faction rivalries or gang-related tensions. Members of the Bambiha gang later claimed responsibility for the attack.
The police recovered spent cartridges from the university site and have begun analysing CCTV footage to identify the accused. The assailants reportedly fled the scene and are suspected of having snatched another vehicle while escaping from a nearby sector.
The twin incidents have raised fresh concerns about law and order in the city, particularly in areas otherwise considered secure. Further updates are awaited.
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