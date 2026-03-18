Property dealer shot dead outside gym in high-security sector of Chandigarh

A 31-year-old property dealer, Charanpreet Singh, was shot dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 9 on Wednesday in a brazen attack near a high-security zone of the city.

The incident took place when Singh was getting into his Scorpio vehicle after finishing a gym session. According to initial police inputs, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at close range, pumping at least eight bullets into him.

Singh sustained multiple gunshot injuries, including to his arm and torso, and collapsed inside the vehicle. Eyewitnesses said he slumped over the driver’s seat immediately after the firing. He was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research by his associates, but succumbed to excessive blood loss on the way.