Property dealer shot dead in Punjab, police alleges property dispute

A 52-year-old man, who worked as a property dealer, was shot dead while his friend was seriously injured in Ranimanjra village near Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh) on Saturday after two men opened fire at them.

Police said the incident was the fallout of a property dispute and they have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Mullanpur Garibdas Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Kumar told The Indian Express that the victim was identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Ranimajra village, who worked as a property dealer. His injured friend was identified as Parminder Singh.

“The incident was a fallout of a property dispute. Balbir Singh was constructing shops in his village on a piece of land on which the suspects — identified as Pindu and Jassi — claimed they had a share. This led to a fight between both the parties with Jassi and Pindu later opening fire at Balbir and Parminder,” the SHO saidKumar added that the bullets were fired from a revolver, with one bullet hitting Balbir in his chest on the right side. A second bullet grazed Parminder’s head, narrowly missing him, and left him injured.

The SHO said, “We have registered a murder case and a search has been launched for the culprits.”