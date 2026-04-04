Property dealer declared proclaimed offender in Rs 42-lakh cheque bounce case

The court has directed the SHO concerned to initiate legal proceedings against the absconding accused.

A Kharar court has declared property dealer Nishant Sharma as a proclaimed offender in connection with a cheque bounce matter involving Rs 42.57 lakh.

Sharma, who operated Om Sai Property in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, is accused of duping Chandigarh resident Saurabh Anand on the pretext of selling a plot. According to the complaint, Sharma collected Rs 42.57 lakh for a plot in Guru Nanak Enclave, located in village Bhagomajra, falsely claiming ownership of the land.

“The accused issued cheques to return the amount, but all of them bounced,” the complainant stated.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Kharar, declared Sharma a proclaimed person after he failed to appear before the court despite due proclamation. “The proclamation was duly affixed on February 8, but the accused did not appear even after the lapse of more than 30 days,” the court observed.