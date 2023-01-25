scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Promote technical skills to increase employment opportunities: Haryana CM

While presiding over the meeting regarding learning from the second national conference of Chief Secretaries, Khattar asked ministers to promote technical skills to increase employment opportunities.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday asked his Cabinet colleagues to work on a “comprehensive level by making progressive plans in various developmental areas” so that the state can emerge as a leading, modern, self-reliant and fully developed state in the next 25 years.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, home minister Anil Vij, transport minister, Mool Chand Sharma, agriculture minister, JP Dalal, local urban bodies minister Dr. Kamal Gupta, development and panchayats minister Devender Singh Babli, social justice and empowerment minister Om Prakash Yadav, women and child development minister Kamlesh Dhanda, labour minister Anoop Dhanak, and printing and stationery minister Sandeep Singh also attended.

A government spokesperson said that during the meeting, presentation was given by senior officers on various topics, including emphasis on efficient, small and medium scale industries, infrastructure and investment, reducing regulatory compliance, GST, inclusive human development, nutrition and maternal, child and adolescent health, women empowerment, skill development, expansion of skill ecosystem, vocal for local, use of millets and global geographical challenges.

Kaushal also presented the summary report of the virtual conference of Chief Secretaries with PM Narendra Modi in January. A short film on the mini cluster scheme of the state was also shown during the meeting.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 03:03 IST
