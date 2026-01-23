‘Promised a job in Thailand, but donkers took me to Myanmar via jungles, river’: Punjab man files FIR against middlewoman

Kumar said that when he contacted Glory Masih, she assured him that he will get a trading job in Thailand but he will have to reach Bangkok at his own expense. (Representational Image)

Promised a “job in Thailand with monthly salary of Rs 65,000”, a man from Punjab’s Moga was allegedly sent to Myanmar illegally via donkers, before being “rescued him” by the Thai Army, which sent him back to India, police Thursday said.

Based on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar, 41, a resident of Suraj Nagar in Moga, police have registered an FIR against a woman identified as Glory Masih, a native of Partap Pura, Jalandhar, but currently believed to be in Thailand.

According to Kumar’s statement, he had gone to Thailand only after Glory Masih’s assurance that he would get a “trading job with a monthly salary of Rs 65000-70000.” However, when he landed at Bangkok airport, he was instead taken to Myanmar illegally via “donkers” and “forced to work in inhumane conditions.”