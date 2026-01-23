‘Promised a job in Thailand, but donkers took me to Myanmar via jungles, river’: Punjab man files FIR against middlewoman
Based on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar, 41, a resident of Suraj Nagar in Moga, police have registered an FIR against a woman identified as Glory Masih, a native of Partap Pura, Jalandhar, but currently believed to be in Thailand.
Kumar said that when he contacted Glory Masih, she assured him that he will get a trading job in Thailand but he will have to reach Bangkok at his own expense. (Representational Image)
Promised a “job in Thailand with monthly salary of Rs 65,000”, a man from Punjab’s Moga was allegedly sent to Myanmar illegally via donkers, before being “rescued him” by the Thai Army, which sent him back to India, police Thursday said.
According to Kumar’s statement, he had gone to Thailand only after Glory Masih’s assurance that he would get a “trading job with a monthly salary of Rs 65000-70000.” However, when he landed at Bangkok airport, he was instead taken to Myanmar illegally via “donkers” and “forced to work in inhumane conditions.”
According to the FIR registered at Moga Cyber Crime police station, Kumar said that he was a qualified nurse and used to work at a cancer hospital in Ludhiana. However, looking for better options, he decided to move abroad. He said that Sunila, a woman living in his neighbourhood, introduced him to Glory Masih and claimed that she works in Thailand, and can arrange a job for him too with a handsome salary package of Rs 65,000-70,000 a month.
Kumar said that when he contacted Glory Masih, she assured him that he will get a trading job in Thailand but he will have to reach Bangkok at his own expense. Kumar said that he reached Bangkok after taking a flight from Amritsar on August 8 last year. He added that soon a taxi reached the Bangkok airport and took him to a jungle and dropped him near a river. He added that another man was also waiting there, and soon “donkers” came and took the duo to Myanmar after crossing the river.
“After reaching Myanmar, we were taken to a company’s office whose employees were wearing the uniforms like that of the Army. They then said that I have to work for them but I refused. They assaulted me physically and mentally following which I had no option but to work for them. When I said I want to go back to India, they said I will be released only if I pay them Rs 5 lakh. I had no option so I started working for them. My work was to chat with South Asians living in the US via an app. However, instead of the initially promised Rs 32,000 in salary, I was only given Rs 15,000,” said Kumar in his statement.
He added that on October 22, 2025, they were rescued by the Thai Army and sent back to India. “We reached Ghaziabad airport on November 6 after spending nearly two months in Myanmar,” he added.
Amandeep Singh, investigation officer in the case, said that an FIR has been registered under the sections 143 (1) (human trafficking), 318 (4) (cheating) and 146 (unlawful compulsory labor) of BNS against Glory Masih and a probe has been started. “The victim has claimed that he was forced into labour against his wish and was taken to Myanmar instead of Thailand via illegal dunki route. We will nominate more accused in the case as probe progresses,” said the officer.
