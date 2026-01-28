To address rising mental health issues, Project Saathi inaugurated for students in Chandigarh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An estimated 13,000 students die every year by suicide in India, making up 7.6 per cent of the country’s total suicide deaths. Eight students in Chandigarh have died by suicide in 2024 and 2025, and the suicide rate of Chandigarh is 28.7 per cent per lakh population, more than double the national average of 12.4, according to Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF).
To address rising mental health issues among school and college students, CCF has formulated Project Saathi, a holistic wellness initiative, which aims at strengthening the emotional and psychological well-being of students studying in government schools of the city. The project was inaugurated on Wednesday by Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.
Project Saathi has been developed as a pilot initiative after extensive discussions and workshops involving mental health professionals of GMCH, PGIMER, government school teachers, counsellors, yoga experts and social workers, with collaborative efforts of the Chandigarh Administration and Department of School Education, the foundation claimed.
At the inauguration, the Administrator described mental health challenges as a silent epidemic of modern times, particularly affecting children and youth. He noted that students today face pressures beyond academics, including emotional neglect, family stress, bullying, excessive screen exposure, peer pressure and academic anxiety, which often remain unnoticed. He emphasised that social stigma, rather than lack of facilities, continues to be the biggest barrier in seeking mental health support, and urged students and families to openly access professional assistance.
The pilot initiative follows a holistic approach by focusing on sensitisation and training of teachers and school principals, skill enhancement of counsellors, and integration of yoga, meditation, sports, life-skills education and creative activities to create a safe, supportive and emotionally secure school environment.
J M Balamurugan, Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab, and General Secretary of CCF, highlighted that Project Saathi is a six-month pilot programme for students of Classes VII, VIII, IX and XI, aimed at building confidence, resilience and healthy stress-management skills among adolescents.
Appreciating the efforts of the Department of School Education and the CCF, Kataria said that with the active support of such committed organisations, Chandigarh can be developed as a model city for the country. He expressed confidence that the project has the potential to emerge as a replicable model for schools across India.
