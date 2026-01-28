To address rising mental health issues, Project Saathi inaugurated for students in Chandigarh

An estimated 13,000 students die every year by suicide in India, making up 7.6 per cent of the country’s total suicide deaths. Eight students in Chandigarh have died by suicide in 2024 and 2025, and the suicide rate of Chandigarh is 28.7 per cent per lakh population, more than double the national average of 12.4, according to Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF).

To address rising mental health issues among school and college students, CCF has formulated Project Saathi, a holistic wellness initiative, which aims at strengthening the emotional and psychological well-being of students studying in government schools of the city. The project was inaugurated on Wednesday by Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.