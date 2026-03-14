Patiala innovator showcases oxygen-based circulation therapy device at Investors’ Summit

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A unique health technology developed to improve blood circulation and natural healing attracted attention at the innovation exhibition held during the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 at Plaksha University. The device, called IVT-OXY, was presented by Patiala-based inventor and patent holder Dr Praveen Singh.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Singh explained that IVT-OXY (Oxygen Integrated Intermittent Vacuum Therapy) is a therapeutic device designed to mechanically stimulate the body’s blood circulation and lymphatic system while simultaneously delivering oxygen to improve cellular health.
“This technology mechanically opens up blood circulation and activates the lymphatic system. By integrating oxygen therapy, it helps the body recover naturally and rejuvenates cells and tissues,” Dr Singh said.
According to Er Harpuneet Singh Sandhu, the system combines intermittent vacuum therapy with high-purity oxygen delivery, creating a dual-action treatment that enhances circulation and improves oxygen supply throughout the body. During the therapy, alternating positive and negative pressure is applied sequentially to the arms and legs, stimulating blood flow and lymphatic drainage. At the same time, oxygen is supplied through an integrated oxygen-generation system to increase oxygen distribution across body tissues.
Dr Singh said the technology aims to support the body’s natural healing process without medication. The therapy is designed to improve nutrient delivery to tissues, remove metabolic waste and promote faster cellular recovery.
He added that the device may be beneficial for people suffering from poor circulation, chronic pain, fatigue, sports injuries and certain lifestyle-related health conditions. It is also being explored as a wellness and preventive healthcare solution.
“IVT-OXY is based on our patented therapeutic technology. By combining mechanical circulatory stimulation with oxygen therapy, it produces effects that conventional therapies alone cannot easily achieve,” Dr Singh said.
The device generated curiosity among entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals and visitors at the summit, many of whom showed interest in its potential applications in wellness centres, rehabilitation facilities and preventive healthcare programmes.
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