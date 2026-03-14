Patiala innovator showcases oxygen-based circulation therapy device at Investors’ Summit

A unique health technology developed to improve blood circulation and natural healing attracted attention at the innovation exhibition held during the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 at Plaksha University. The device, called IVT-OXY, was presented by Patiala-based inventor and patent holder Dr Praveen Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Singh explained that IVT-OXY (Oxygen Integrated Intermittent Vacuum Therapy) is a therapeutic device designed to mechanically stimulate the body’s blood circulation and lymphatic system while simultaneously delivering oxygen to improve cellular health.

“This technology mechanically opens up blood circulation and activates the lymphatic system. By integrating oxygen therapy, it helps the body recover naturally and rejuvenates cells and tissues,” Dr Singh said.