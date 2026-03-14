Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026: On day 1, Lakshmi Mittal pledges Rs 2,600 cr investment, JSW Rs 3,000-cr expansion

Punjab government Thursday secured commitments worth more than Rs 10,000 crore on the opening day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 with the industrialist Lakshmi Niwas Mittal announcing that HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) will invest Rs 2,600 crore in the speciality and fine chemicals sector and JSW Group vowing expansion of its Rajpura plant at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

“We are moving forward in the speciality and fine chemicals sector for which we are announcing a new investment of Rs 2,600 crore, which will open new opportunities for the pharma and chemical sectors,” said Mittal.

Addressing gathering at the summit, inaugurated at Plaksha University in Mohali, he said the HMEL is also investing in green energy in Bathinda and will further increase its participation in renewable and sustainable energy in the future.

Mittal, who is also the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, said HMEL will also enter the retail fuel sector and open 500 retail outlets across the country. “The process has already begun, and Punjab’s first retail outlet will soon be set up in Bathinda. The outlet will be equipped with advanced technology and AI-enabled systems,” he added.

Those present on the occasion included Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and industry giants from India, Japan and South Korea.

Referring to HMEL’s Guru Gobind Singh refinery in Bathinda, Mittal said Rs 60,000 crore has been invested so far, making it the state’s largest single-site investment. “The project, which began in 2008 with a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes, has been expanded to 13.50 million MT over time,” he added.

The Bathinda refinery, he said, not only meets the energy requirement of Punjab but also caters to other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

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Considering the rising demand for LPG in the country, the refinery trebled its production from 1,000 tonnes per day to 3,000 tonnes per day, he said.

Mittal further said that with the support of the Punjab government, a world-class petrochemical complex has been established producing approximately 1.2 million MT of polyethylene and 0.5 million MT of polypropylene annually.

“This has significantly contributed to the social and economic development of the Bathinda region,” he said, adding company has also set up a bio-ethanol plant, which produces around 10 crore litres of ethanol annually and contributes to India’s fuel blending programme.

Mittal said a large downstream industrial ecosystem can be developed around the refinery and petrochemical industry in Punjab. “This ecosystem would create extensive opportunities for plastic processing, speciality chemicals, packaging, auto components, textiles and other manufacturing units,” he said, adding that he has spoken to Mann and Kejriwal in this regard.

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He said the government has assured that a downstream industry complex will be developed over 1,500 acres in Bathinda.

He also suggested several measures to the government, including the development of dedicated industrial clusters and plug-and-play infrastructure for downstream industries, special focus on skill development for youth, and strengthening logistics and supply chains so that Punjab can emerge as a major manufacturing and export hub for North India.

Meanwhile, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal announced that the company would expand its Rajpura plant with an additional investment of Rs 3,000 crore to enhance production capacity. The group will be setting up a tin plates food packaging unit. “We are working on building capacity. This will be a 20 trillion Dollars economy next year. We will grow multifold,” Jindal said.

JSW Group is also manufacturing amphibian vehicles at its Chandigarh based unit. “Our CEO Jaskirat Singh had approached CM Mann offering it for help during floods. It was helpful in rescuinng children and civilians”.

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TV Narendran, CMD and CEO of Tata Steel heaped praise on the Punjab government saying it has extended a lot of support in last two years. “The kind of support we got here, we had not got it in any other state. We had never thought we would be able to set up a plant in Ludhiana in two years. Things worked well for us. We feel welcome in Punjab,” he said.

“Punjab is not a new state for Tata. We already had a huge market and customers in the state. Ludhiana is the nucleus of the industry. Now, we are working on clearer steel and on bringing down Carbon footprints,” he addded.

Tata has set up a unit with an investment of Rs 2,600 crore in Ludhiana. It is the second biggest steel unit in the country.

Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprise, said Punjab’s new industrial policy was encouraging, but “we should remember that policy is a policy only; the entire system has to stand up be counted”.

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He asked the government to work on depleting underground water table and soil conservation. “We have massive drop in water table and we have to concentrate on disposing our agri waste. The opportunities are immense. Let us build Punjab,” he said.