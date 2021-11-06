Professor’s wife found murdered on PU campus

The 60-YEAR old wife of a Panjab University professor, Bharat Bhushan Goyal, was found murdered at her house situated in G block of the campus Thursday.

The victim was identified as Seema Goyal. Prof Goyal, better known as B B Goyal, teaches at University of Business School at Panjab University. The victim was a housewife. B B Goyal informed the police that the cell phone of his wife along with a small amount of money were missing from the house.

However, sources said, the body had a necklace intact. The body was found on the ground floor of the house, the official residence allotted to Prof Goyal, around 7.45 am Thursday. The residence is located in the back lane of the house of PU Vice- Chancellor Raj Kumar. There was only the couple in the house on Wednesday night. Their only child, Parul Goyal, preparing for MD (Doctor of Medicine), had gone to the house of her common friend. She returned on getting information about the murder.

The body was first spotted by Prof Goyal, who told the police that the hands and feet of his wife were tied along with a piece of cloth placed in her mouth when he saw the motionless body of his wife in her room on the ground floor. There were injury marks at the rear of the woman’s head. Police reportedly found the nets of two windows in separate rooms broken.

B B Goyal told the police that about 7:31 am, he received a call from his milkman that he had kept the packets of milk at the main gate. When he went to the ground floor and pulled the main door, it did not open. Then he went to pick the packets of milk from another door and found the main door locked from outside. He entered the ground floor bedroom and found that his wife was lying on the bed in an unconscious condition and her hands and legs were tied with the cloth. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A police officer said, “As the body was removed prior to the arrival of police, the scene of crime was completely disturbed. B B Goyal had untied the body parts of his wife prior to informing the police.

A team from CFSL, Sector 36, inspected the spot and collected samples. We have found bloodstains on a bedsheet and pillow. An old piece of cloth, which was reportedly used to tie the hands and feet of woman, was seized. We have not found CCTV cameras installed at the house and in the vicinity. We lodged a case of murder on the statement of B B Goyal.”