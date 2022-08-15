Professors release comic book on Tricolour

Two professors released their book titled ‘Kids, Vaayu and Har Ghar Tiranga’ – a comic about the national flag and 75 years of Indian Independence – here on Sunday.

The comic book was made by Panjab University’s Dr Suman Mor and PGIMER’s Dr Ravindra Khaiwal.

While launching the book, PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal said that the book will bring the national flag code to the forefront and encourage people to put up the national flag in

their homes. Prof Lal added that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign would citizens build a personal connection with the national flag.

Dr Suman Mor, who is the chairperson of PU’s department of environment science, said that the comic will inculcate the feeling of being a proud Indian and motivate readers to be a part of global progress and peace.

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, she said, is a celebration of freedom, our glorious history and the progress the country has made over the years.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, who is an environmental health professor in the department of community medicine and school of public health at PGI, said that comic would develop a sense of patriotism and raise public awareness about the national flag.

Dr Khaiwal added that the comic book would teach readers interesting facts about the Tricolour and its evolution. Dr Khaiwal highlighted that the comic engages children and the public to understand the flag code of India with pictorials and modest content to ensure that it is treated with dignity and respect.

The authors said that the booklet can be downloaded in Hindi or English from the website – https://www.care4cleanair.com/awarnessmaterial or their institutional websites.