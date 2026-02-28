Professor suspended over harassment complaint in Haryana

The student’s father claimed that “certain professors...began deliberately targeting’’ Vikhyaat since he had praised the central government, the PM and the Indian Army.

An associate professor at OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, has been suspended for one semester after a student’s father accused him of “continuous harassment, humiliation and discriminatory conduct”.

In a complaint filed with the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) in November 2025, Vishav Bajaj, father of undergraduate student Vikhyaat, alleged that his son was subjected to “harassment at the hands” of two faculty members. On October 31, 2025, Vikhyaat wrote an essay on URI: The Surgical Strike “which was allegedly not liked by the teachers of the university”, Vishav said in his complaint. As a result, Vikhyaat “was allegedly harassed” on November 3, 2025, it stated.