Professor suspended over harassment complaint in Haryana

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An associate professor at OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, has been suspended for one semester after a student’s father accused him of “continuous harassment, humiliation and discriminatory conduct”.
In a complaint filed with the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) in November 2025, Vishav Bajaj, father of undergraduate student Vikhyaat, alleged that his son was subjected to “harassment at the hands” of two faculty members. On October 31, 2025, Vikhyaat wrote an essay on URI: The Surgical Strike “which was allegedly not liked by the teachers of the university”, Vishav said in his complaint. As a result, Vikhyaat “was allegedly harassed” on November 3, 2025, it stated.
Vishav, according to the complaint, said on November 7, 2025, during the course titled ‘Politics of Representation’ taught by the associate professor, his son repeatedly faced remarks “which were politically derogatory, inflammatory and deeply disturbing in nature”.
According to the complaint, the professor’s remarks also included “comparisons of the Prime Minister of India to Adolf Hitler, and characterisation of national security operations as mere branding exercises”.
The student’s father claimed that “certain professors…began deliberately targeting’’ Vikhyaat since he had praised the central government, the PM and the Indian Army. Vikhyaat also wrote a complaint to the Vice-Chancellor. The university’s chief communications officer, Anjoo Mohun, said, “As per the law, the matter is being heard by the HHRC… We are fully cooperating…”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram