‘Saviour of Panjab University’: PUTA pens letter of thanks to V-P Dhankhar

The Punjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) Monday penned a letter of thanks to the Vice President and chancellor of PU, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The letter, signed by PUTA president Supinder Kaur and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura, stated, “On behalf of Panjab University teachers, we express our profound gratitude to the Chancellor… for saving our alma mater from the clutches of the earlier vice chancellor facing allegations of corruption. We appreciate the firmness and administrative acumen exhibited by the chancellor in dealing with the complaints against Professor Raj Kumar…”

Talking to The Indian Express, Kaur claimed that former V-C Kumar was harming the university’s image. “The entire four-and-a-half-year term of Professor Raj Kumar is said to be controversial, with constant conflict with PUTA and other organisations within the university due to the said ‘gift culture’ on campus,” alleged Amarjeet Singh Naura, secretary of PUTA.

He said that they used to get assurances from the V-C about issues in the university, but no solutions were ever provided. “The graph of unethical behaviour grew dramatically,” he alleged.