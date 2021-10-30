Chandigarh: Prof Surjit Singh made new officiating director of PGIMER

Prof Surjit Singh has been given the officiating charge of the post of director of PGIMER, Chandigarh with effect from November 01, 2021 for a period of six months or till such time a regular director is appointed. At present, he is the head of the Department of Paediatrics in the institute.

The order was released on Saturday by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, in his capacity as President, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The order came after Prof Jagat Ram retired on Saturday as Director, PGIMER after serving a tenure of 4 years and seven months.

Prof Singh, who joined the Institute in 1984, said that the order came as a complete surprise to him. “I have been part of the PGI for the past 38 years and we are what we are today because of this institute and there is no place like PGI. The last two years have been very challenging for healthcare workers and we have to continue working hard, that’s what this Institute has taught us,” Prof Singh said.