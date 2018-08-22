Prof Rajesh Gill wins second term as PUTA president, defeats Prof Yograj by 90 votes

Prof Gill has not shied away from criticising former vice-chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover, especially on his stand on the controversial governance reforms, propagating a more “democratic dialogue” with all the stakeholders of the university. Prof Gill has not shied away from criticising former vice-chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover, especially on his stand on the controversial governance reforms, propagating a more “democratic dialogue” with all the stakeholders of the university.

Prof Rajesh Gill of the department of sociology won her second term as the president of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA). Her team has worked hard the past year on the promotion policy in dental college, PhD increments for university teachers and the issue of getting 300 days’ leave encashed for teachers, but a lot needs to be done. Prof Gill has not shied away from criticising former vice-chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover, especially on his stand on the controversial governance reforms, propagating a more “democratic dialogue” with all the stakeholders of the university. Here, she talks to Chandigarh Newsline about the PUTA’s plans for the next year.

How does it feel to be re-elected to the post of president of the PUTA second time in a row?

I don’t know what to feel right now, it’s still sinking in. But I’m feeling good and I thank the teachers’ community for reposing their faith in us once again. The teaching community is more aware and mature and they have voted for us with confidence.

Do elections create a divide in the teachers’ community, especially when teachers are pitched against each other in groups?

I keep saying this is a friendly match between the two groups. It could have gone any way. Teachers are all united in spirit. I feel a huge responsibility as the PUTA president.

What issues are at the forefront this year?

We will immediately take up the issue of PhD increments, dental college promotions and grant of service pension.

The Yograj-Amrinder group has accused you of using PUTA as your stage for personal glorification. What is my glorification in this and how I have used it to my own end? I don’t understand these allegations at all. It was a difficult year for us and we have managed to retain our position and will continue to work to restore teachers’ dignity.

You have often taken a stand against the former vice-chancellor Prof Grover. How will things pan out now that the guard has changed?

I am confident about the change of guard. Things will pan out well and I expect cooperation from the Vice-Chancellor’s office. He has responded positively to our meeting with him and has assured us all help. Naturally, it will be easier for us to strategise and to raise issues now.

Your major focus will be on central university status for the PU. Has the V-C specifically responded to this issue?

We’ll have to strategise again and change our track with Punjab and Haryana coming in. So, we are still figuring it out.

The other major issue is PhD increment to university teachers. How will you work that out? Recently, the PhD increments of college teachers were withdrawn.

The former V-C handled the issue in a wrong manner and complicated it, so, it went out of hand. He was again writing to the University Grants Commission, but we stopped him. If we hadn’t stopped that letter, the issue would have been dead. I have some communication on the grant of PhD increments in the central university in Bathinda, so there’s scope that the university can give these increments.

