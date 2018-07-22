Prof Raj Kumar of BHU appointed new Vice Chancellor of Panjab University

Prof Raj Kumar. (Express photo) Prof Raj Kumar. (Express photo)

PROFESSOR RAJ Kumar of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was appointed the Vice Chancellor of Panjab University by the Vice-President of India and the Chancellor of Panjab University on Saturday. Professor Arun Kumar Grover’s tenure as V-C ends on Sunday.

“Chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh, has appointed Prof Raj Kumar, Dean and Head, Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), as the Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University for a term of three years with effect from 23 July, 2018, or from the date he assumes charge of office as the Vice Chancellor,” said a PU spokesperson in a statement.

Kumar, a Doctor of Letters degree holder, has 35 years’ experience in teaching and research in the areas of insurance, capital market and entrepreneurship. “He has authored four books and completed six research projects besides contributing many research papers at national and international seminars, conferences and workshops,” his profile on the BHU website reads.

Before his appointment as the PU Vice Chancellor, the 59-year-old Kumar was a professor at BHU since 2004 and also served as an expert member in the panels of AICTE, NAAC and other government bodies.

“He has served as Coordinator of the Technical Cell in the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, and as Chief Coordinator of Industry Institute Partnership Cell, IM, BHU,” his official profile reads.

He has also received several awards for various achievements in academics.

Prof Kumar has also been organising various faculty development programmes on entrepreneurship development under NIMAT Project of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, since 2008-09 for creating resource persons for entrepreneurship development. Over 200 faculties, executives and entrepreneurs have received training as part of the project.

Kumar will be the 13th Vice Chancellor of Panjab University. Grover, who retires on Sunday, was the V-C for six years and in recent times, was instrumental in the university’s fight for increase in financial aid from the Centre and Punjab.

Panjab University: Selection of V-C should be on the basis of academics, says NSUI

Before Prof. Raj Kumar was appointed the Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday said the selection should be made only on the basis of academic experience, not political affiliation.

While announcing an indefinite hunger strike by NSUI’s Chandigarh president Gurjot Singh Sandhu till a “fair decision” is taken regarding the appointment of the vice chancellor, the student body, at a press conference on Saturday, made three names – Professor S K Tomar, Professor Tankeshwar Kumar and Professor ADN Bajpai – public, adding that they were being considered for the top post.

“Ten candidates had been earlier shortlisted for the post of vice chancellor of Panjab University. The three candidates, with an RSS and BJP background, are now under consideration for the post. We request the Vice President of India that a V-C should only be appointed on the basis of academics and there should be a fair decision for it,” said Sandhu.

Citing the examples of Banaras Hindu University and Uttarakhand University, the NSUI leaders said the decision to appoint a person affiliated to the BJP or RSS as V-C would not be in favour of the students. They also requested the Syndicate to write to the Chancellor of the university for a fair selection of the vice chancellor while also asking the Selection Committee for the post to make public the criteria for the selection of the three candidates.

“They have done this at Banaras Hindu University earlier and we have seen the results. Non-vegetarian food has been banned there. Similarly, restrictions have been imposed on girl students at Uttarakhand University. We are against any such move here and appeal to the government to treat this university only as an education hub and make a fair decision. I will remain on an indefinite hunger strike until a fair decision is made,” asserted Sandhu.

Stating that it is the policy of the current government to appoint its own leaders or workers as vice chancellors of public universities, another senior NSUI leader Nirjog Singh Mann said the government’s policy has been to increase students’ fees and privatise the education sector since the beginning.

