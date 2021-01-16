Treat patient as a whole rather than just the disease: Prof Guleria to newly inducted doctors

“Never forget clinical medicine in this era of investigative medicine and treat the patient as a whole rather than just the disease,” emphasised Prof Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in his keynote address as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the new academic session of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), on Friday.

The function was attended by key functionaries, heads of the departments, and new residents keeping in line with Covid appropriate behaviour, at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER.

Motivating the newly inducted doctors in an impassioned tone, Prof Guleria delved deep into the essential qualities of being a successful clinician by deliberating about various case studies as he highlighted, “We have to remember that we are here for the patient and it’s not the other way round.”

Prof Guleria stressed upon the importance of learning by continued teaching, active listening and empathy, research, ethics, telehealth, artificial intelligence in healthcare, interdisciplinary and patient-centric approaches as key enablers to make a mark in the profession.

An alumnus of PGIMER, Prof Guleria traced his journey from being a resident at PGIMER to the Director at AIIMS, New Delhi, vividly sharing how the learnings at PGIMER immensely contributed in shaping his career.

Prof Guleria gave a life lesson to the residents as he aptly concluded with a quote from William Oster, MD, 1925, “The practice of medicine is an art; not a trade, a calling; not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head.”

Earlier sharing the growth trajectory of PGIMER, Prof Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER stated that in last 57 years, the institute witnessed a spectacular expansion from 230 beds to 2200 beds.

Throwing light at how the institute rose to the occasion during the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Jagat Ram shared, “PGIMER has taken care of about 2700 seriously ill Covid-positive patients, 7700 suspected patients in various isolation wards, and clinically screened more than 12,000 patients in special screening OPDs. The crucial decision of dedicating the newly built 250-bedded Nehru Hospital Extension building to the care of Covidpositive patients was a remarkable step toward quality patient care.”

He further added, “More than 4500 healthcare workers have been posted to the Covid hospital and only 30 of them were detected to be positive, many of whom acquired it from the community rather than the hospital. This is one of the lowest rates of Covid positivity amongst healthcare workers directly in contact with patients anywhere in the world.”

Acknowledging the hardships faced by doctors, nursing and technical officers, technicians, hospital and sanitary attendants and other categories of staff who worked among patients, the Director lauded his team as he said, “They spent hours cloaked in inhospitable PPEs, wearing fogged goggles, and accomplished their duties with great patience and fortitude, avoiding meal breaks and washroom breaks, stayed away from family and friends in self-isolation and quarantine. They put service before self and risked their own lives to save the lives of patients under their care.”

Prof GD Puri, Dean-Academic conducted the pin-up ceremony of more than 270 residents who joined the institute in July 2020 and January 2021 sessions.